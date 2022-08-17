In the early 1930s, Mexican vaqueros in Southwest Texas developed what we’ve grown to love all over the United States. Using throwaway cuts of beef, they developed the fajita. However, it wasn’t long before they became a staple in the region. These cowboys cooked the steak over an open fire or grill. Once cooked, they served it with flour or corn tortillas. In later years, fresh Pico de gallo, guacamole, and southwestern spices elevated the fajita. Soon the convenient meal for hardworking cowboys made an introduction to new audiences. The fajita became a destination food in the culinary world.

