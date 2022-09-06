National Grateful Patient Day provides an opportunity to show appreciation for the hard-working professionals in the medical industry. Additionally, the day honors the indomitable spirit of these courageous patients who are grateful to be alive. The day encourages patients to visit gratefulpatient.org. There, they may begin sharing their inspirational stories of hope.

