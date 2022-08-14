National Leathercraft Day recognizes the dedication and creativity of leather workers. Passionately, their inspiration comes alive through their designs and time-honored traditions. Tandy Leather created National Leathercraft Day on August 15, 2018, to recognize the art of leathercrafting and to encourage everyone to become interested in the craft.
