Readily recyclable, paper bags have been around for many years. American inventor, Francis Wolle, received credit for his patent of the first paper bag machine in 1852. Another paper bag inventor, William Goodale, received his patent on July 12th, 1859. His was designed to cut the paper such that it was ready for folding. Margaret E. Knight became known as “the mother of the grocery bag” after she designed the square, flat-bottomed bag, and the machine that would fold and paste them in 1870.  Over the years, other inventors have received recognition and patents for their inventions of devices that improve the paper bag.

