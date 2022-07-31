In an effort to “make our families become united and strong by recognizing the leadership roles parents have, and to reinstate the respect for parents that was evident in the past,” Respect for Parents Day was born.
National Mutt Day provides an excellent opportunity to find the perfect canine companion. Despite the name, a mutt learns, obeys and trains much like purebred animals. While their lineage cannot be traced and their features a bit murky, their companionship will be faithful.
