Tortilla strips a colorful addition to taco salad

Here’s a new take on one of America’s very popular Tex-Mex dishes: the taco salad. It has the flavors of a handheld taco but with a new twist. Instead of using tortilla chips, I use tortilla strips. When I found multicolored ones ready-made at the market, I decided they would make a colorful, crunchy addition to a salad. A dressing made with salsa mixed with yogurt adds a little extra spice.
TACO SALAD
3 tablespoons salsa
1/4 cup nonfat plain yogurt
4 cups washed, ready-to-eat lettuce
2 teaspoons canola oil
1/2 tablespoon chili powder
1 teaspoon ground cumin
3/4 pound peeled shrimp
1 ripe avocado
2 cups defrosted corn kernels
1 cup cherry tomatoes, cut in half
1 cup tortilla strips
1/4 cup shredded reduced-fat Mexican-style cheese
2 tablespoons fresh cilantro leaves
Directions: Mix salsa and yogurt together and set aside. Divide the lettuce between two dinner plates. Drizzle half of the yogurt dressing over the lettuce. Heat oil in a medium-size skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chili powder, ground cumin and shrimp. Saute 3 to 4 minutes until the shrimp turn pink. Divide the cooked shrimp in half and place on one corner of the lettuce. Peel the avocado, remove the pit and cut the avocado into cubes. Place them next to the shrimp. Place the corn next to the avocado and the tomatoes next to the corn. The toppings should cover the lettuce.
Sprinkle the cheese over the toppings and drizzle the remaining dressing over the all the toppings. Sprinkle the tortilla strips on top along with the cilantro leaves.
