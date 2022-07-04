Traffic fatalities in Arizona and across the United States were way up in 2021. It would be easy to blame the surge on the pandemic — all of those shutdowns and stay-at-home orders kept us in our homes, right? — but the details are more interesting than that. A report by TRIP, a national transportation research nonprofit, says traffic fatalities began to increase dramatically in 2020 even as vehicle travel rates plummeted because of the pandemic.
In 2021, traffic-related deaths increased even more as travel returned to pre-pandemic levels.
Deaths in the U.S. were up by 19 percent from 2019 to 2021, In Arizona, fatalities were up by 14 percent during that same period.
So what gives? The creators of the report suggest people were taking more risks on the road during the pandemic. A survey taken of drivers in fall 2020 asked whether their level of driving had decreased, remained the same or increased since the beginning of covid-19 related restrictions, and whether they had engaged in a variety of risky driving behaviors in the previous 30 days. Survey results suggested drivers who maintained their driving habits throughout the pandemic were more willing to engage in risky behavior, including speeding, not wearing a seat belt, driving while impaired and driving aggressively.
Like a lot of reports, this one includes a call to action for local governments to take advantage of federal infrastructure funding and invest in safety upgrades for local roadways and bridges.
That’s certainly what’s happening in Lake Havasu City. You may recall that back in April, the Metropolitan Planning Organization announced its top priorities for federal transportation money available to the city over the next four years — which include upgrades to the traffic signals downtown on Lake Havasu Avenue to increase traffic flow and installing a new traffic signal to improve safety at McCulloch and Jamaica boulevards.
So where do you think the most important areas of focus should be for Lake Havasu City when it comes to traffic safety?
***
Following recent Supreme Court decisions about religion’s role in education and the Arizona State Legislature’s authorization of school vouchers, Congressman Paul Gosar says he will a roundtable discussion about education in Lake Havasu City.
An email newsletter to his constituents didn’t say where or when the event would be happening, but it encourages those who are interested in participating to RSVP by sending an email penny.pew@house.gov. (He recommends including the word “RSVP” in the email subject line).
We wonder if the event will be open to the three people challenging Gosar in the primary election. The Congressman has been a no-show at a number of election-related events, including last week’s election forum hosted by Today’s News-Herald, Radio Central and the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce.
It would be interesting and informative to compare and contrast views from all of the candidates on these important issues.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.