Lake Havasu City Transit launched its fixed route service for The Bridge bus line. The Gray Route started routes on Monday and runs between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
It services locations at Pima Wash, Mohave Community College, Arizona State University and the Aquatic Center.
More information about Bridge, Direct and Flex transit services is available on the transportation division’s website — www.lhctransit.org — including hours of operations, and how to get a ride. The transportation department can also be contacted by phone at 928-453-7600, or by email at transit@lhcaz.gov.
