California lawmakers thought they cracked the code last year on a construction union stalemate holding up housing bills.
A last-minute agreement on a package of bills from Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks, D-Oakland, and Sen. Anna Caballero, D-Merced, seemed to appease both the powerful construction unions, as well as developers and housing advocates.
Despite the 2022 victories, rifts within labor could reignite the war over how best to craft affordable housing policy.
The State Building and Construction Trades Council of California, backed by the California Labor Federation, insists that lawmakers require developers to use a “skilled and trained” workforce made up of largely union workers. On the other side, the California Conference of Carpenters supports a prevailing wage requirement — typically the union rate — rather than limiting which workers builders can hire.
The divide between the carpenters and the rest of the building trades signals a continuing impasse for housing legislation. Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, faces strong resistance from the trades on two housing bills that would require developers to pay prevailing wages rather than hire a skilled and trained workforce.
The trades and their allies are particularly angry over Wiener’s embrace of a prevailing wage standard in Senate Bill 423, a housing bill that extends his own 2017 legislation, which previously required developers to hire union workers in some cases.
“Please tell me the last time a bill that red-lined labor standards out of existing law was passed in California?” tweeted Lorena Gonzalez, former assemblywoman and president of the Labor Federation, in response to Wiener’s bill.
Worker pay has long been at the center of debates over housing bills that ease the development process for builders and incentivize more construction. Labor advocates, especially the trades, argue their members should make enough money to afford housing in their communities.
Conversely, builders and housing advocates complain that stricter labor standards make projects more expensive and therefore discourage construction.
