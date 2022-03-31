Men’s breakfast
Hilltop Community Church (3180 McCulloch Blvd.) will host a men’s breakfast on Saturday at 8 a.m. in the church’s administration building.
‘Biblical citizenship’
Abundant Grace Church (3516 N. McCulloch Blvd., near Jamaica Blvd.) offers a course in “Biblical Citizenship.” The course is billed as a guide to the U.S. Constitution with interactive, fast-paced presentations. Held each Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. through June 12. Register at patriotacademy.com/coach/register/3516
Summer day camp
Calvary Baptist Church will offer a week-long day camp from June 6-10 on the church’s Sweetwater Campus (3100 Sweetwater Ave.) The cost is $225 per student. Scholarship information and additional details are available at calvaryaz.com/events.
Share your story at Our Lady of the Lake
April 4, 10a.m. and again at 6 p.m. Columbian Hall, 186 London Bridge Road. Pope Francis called the church to reach out worldwide to tell of their experience of the church’s beauty and blemishes. Pope Francis wants church leaders to listen, and wants Catholics to speak up about their experiences within and outside the church. Info: 928-855-2685.
Stations of the cross offered in Parker
Sacred Heart Parish (1101 S. Joshua Ave., Parker) hosts Station of the Cross every Wednesday and Friday at 5:30 p.m. during Lent.
Midweek lent worship
Mount Olive Lutheran Church (Havasupai Blvd. near Acoma Blvd.) hosts a midweek lent worship service each Wednesday from 12:15 and 6 p.m. through April 6. Soup suppers at 11:30 a.m. in the parish hall.
Women’s Life Friendship Tea
Calvary Baptist Church will host a women’s life friendship tea on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church’s McCulloch campus (1605 S. McCulloch Blvd.) The cost is $10 per person. Registration ends on April 25. Info: Women@CalvaryAZ.com.
Woodworkers ministry
Mount Olive Church’s woodworkers ministry meets every Monday and Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. They make everything from furniture to toys and games. They host two sales a year and profits are donated to community programs.
Bible Study
Janet Pippen hosts a Bible study on Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Lakeview room at Mount Olive Lutheran Church (Havasupai Blvd. near Acoma Blvd.)
Celebrate Recovery Night
Hilltop Community Church hosts Celebrate Recovery each Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Info: 928-855-2404 or recovery@hilltoplhc.com.
Bible study on End Times
Pastor Ryan Speakman leads a Thursday night Bible study called “These Final Days.” The study focuses on the book of Revelation. It is held each Thursday at 6 p.m. at Living Word Family Church and online at Facebook.com/thesefinaldays/live/
Send us your church events: Submissions for upcoming church events may be emailed to planner@havasunews.com. Events should be open to participation by the general public. Regular service times and regularly occurring programs generally aren’t included in this space.
