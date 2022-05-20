Summer day camp
Calvary Baptist Church will offer a week-long day camp from June 6-10 on the church’s Sweetwater Campus (3100 Sweetwater Ave.) The cost is $225 per student. Scholarship information and details are available at calvaryaz.com/events.
Woodworkers ministry
Mount Olive Church’s woodworkers ministry meets every Monday and Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. They make items such as furniture, toys and games. They host two sales a year and profits are donated to community programs.
Food Drive
Hilltop Community Church will hold a food drive through the end of May for the Havasu Community Health Foundation Food Bank. Donations of non-perishable food may be dropped off at the church, 3180 N. McCulloch Blvd., Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sundays on the patio.
‘Biblical citizenship’
Abundant Grace Church (3516 N. McCulloch Blvd., near Jamaica Blvd.) offers a course in “Biblical Citizenship.” The course is billed as a guide to the U.S. Constitution with interactive, fast-paced presentations. Held each Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. through June 12. Register at patriotacademy.com/coach/register/3516
Bible Study
Janet Pippen hosts a Bible study on Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Lakeview room at Mount Olive Lutheran Church (Havasupai Blvd. near Acoma Blvd.)
Celebrate Recovery
Hilltop Community Church hosts Celebrate Recovery each Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Info: 928-855-2404 or recovery@hilltoplhc.com.
Bible study
Pastor Ryan Speakman hosts a Thursday night Bible Study about the End Times. “These Final Days Ministries —Rapture Revelation, End Times & Prophecy” is held each Thursday at 6 p.m. at Living Word Family Church and online at Facebook.com/TheseFinalDays/live.
