Few vacation spots are more pet-friendly than Lake Havasu City. We have pet-friendly restaurants, hotels and campsites, and you won’t get any weird looks if you’re one of those people who like to push your pooch in a shopping car when you shop for groceries.
It’s a pet paradise to be sure.
Our four-legged friends can wear themselves out running around at the Lions Dog Park at London Bridge Beach and then trot over to the nearby Bridgewater Channel for a refreshing dip in the lake.
Go Lake Havasu even has a dedicated web page with information about how pet lovers can get the most out of a visit to Lake Havasu City. (Find it at https://www.golakehavasu.com/pet-friendly)
A recent email from the city’s tourism agency offered some tips about how to keep your pets safe while out on the water.
• Invest in a canine life jacket.
• Remember dogs need sunscreen too, especially short-haired breeds.
• Have a plan in place when your dog needs to relieve itself.
• Keep plenty of fresh drinking water available.
• Provide a shaded area — excessive exposure to the sun can cause problems for animals.
• Protect those canine feet—dogs absorb heat through the pads on their feet, and boat surfaces can get very hot in the sun.
• • •
Boys of Summer: With temperatures in the 100s pretty consistently this time of year, the events calendar tends to dry up in July and August. Thankfully, for those of us looking for things to do, July dates aren’t completely blank — the Havasu Heat are playng regular games at Lake Havasu High School. The Heat has games scheduled for today, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Today’s game is a double-header against the San Francisco Force, while the weekend’s schedule feature three days of games against the San Francisco Seals. More information can be found at HavasuHeatBaseball.com.
Let’s support our hometown Heat by attending a few games.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.