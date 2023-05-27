With calm waves, gorgeous weather and plenty of sunshine, Lake Havasu was once a seemingly ideal destination for water skiers throughout the Southwest.
“Havasu” is an ancient Mohave Indian word which means “blue water.” For decades, Havasu’s water was just that — calm, clear, and blue from the Arizona coast to California. With the lake’s increasing popularity among boaters and personal watercraft users, those waters have gotten a little rougher.
According to former Lake Havasu Marine Association President Jim Salscheider, the decline in waterskiing on Lake Havasu may be, at least in part, generational.
“There are parallels between waterskiing and snow skiing,” Salscheider said. “In both, the trend went from twin skis to one – snowboards became more popular compared to snow skiing, and wakeboards have become more popular compared to waterskiing.”
Salscheider says water skiers require a faster boat to participate, with speeds of about 30 miles per hour necessary to ski effectively.
According to Salscheider, wakeboards require speeds of only about 15 miles per hour.
“Water skiers prefer smoother water,” Salscheider said. “Wakeboarders don’t need smooth water as much. And with more boats on the lake these days, the water’s a lot choppier, and a lot less popular for water skiers.”
Lake Havasu City tourism officials have been trying to attract waterskiing competitions and events to Havasu, but it’s been difficult, according to GoLakeHavasu Director of Event Marketing Jackie Leatherman.
“I think water skiing was a bigger sport decades ago,” Leatherman said. “We’ve been trying to bring it back … but there are certain kinds of docks they need to have, with different specifications from what’s on Lake Havasu right now. Most waterskiing organizations are concentrated in the Northwest, and there aren’t enough teams in the West to justify a competition.”
Lake Havasu City resident Phyllis Wagner remembers joining her husband and children in the 1970s, when they went water skiing on the lake.
“A lot of people water skied back then,” Wagner said. “Particularly in the 1970s, when the lake was busy. People boated a lot in the early days … I think Jet Skis have changed the lake.”
In 1968, the first personal watercraft, which became known as the Jet Ski (later copyrighted by Kawasaki), was designed by former Parker resident Clayton Jacobson. The new form of watercraft was first tested, then saw growing popularity on Lake Havasu during the 1970s and 1980s.
“We used to go out to the lake on weekends,” Wagner said. “There was a cove we liked to go to … Jet Skis threw that overboard. There are still a lot of boats out, but no water skiers.”
According to GoLakeHavasu, however, there are still waterskiing opportunities to be had on the lake’s northern and southern ends, where water may be calmer and boat traffic less frequent.
“No matter how many boats are on the lake or how harsh the weather conditions, smooth water is never far,” the organization’s website says.
