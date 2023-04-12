Scientists continue to monitor the ongoing global avian influenza outbreak — also referred to as bird flu — that has killed millions of birds and has now crossed over to some species of mammals.
Currently, the risk to humans remains low; however, sporadic human infections with bird flu viruses have occurred.
“Rarely, we see crossover from birds into humans, with the current circulating strain of avian influenza causing a large outbreak among wild birds and poultry,” says Dr. Matthew Binnicker, director of the Clinical Virology Laboratory at Mayo Clinic.
“The good news is that we’ve known about avian influenza for decades. This has allowed for some preparation to take place, including the development of vaccines, in the event we see a large-scale outbreak in humans.
“The risk today is low. And that’s because, when we look at the virus infecting birds, it doesn’t have the properties yet to infect humans efficiently and, more importantly, spread from one human to another.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.