This past week was about as crazy as they get. When I think it can’t get any crazier, somebody hears me and makes it crazier just for me.
One morning I had to go across town to get some office supplies and other things.
The traffic was somewhat crazy. Everybody was driving as though trying to escape some danger behind them.
I must say, one of the craziest drivers seemed somewhat religious. He stuck his hand out the window and pointed toward heaven. Unfortunately, he got the wrong finger.
Hearing a roaring noise behind me; I looked in my rearview mirror and saw a little red convertible zooming up past me, and behind the steering wheel was an older man looking like my grandfather. He had the biggest smile as he roared past me.
Then there was a motorcycle zinging in and out and crossing the double line several times, and he whizzed by me, laughing like he was having the time of his life.
Where do these people get their driver’s licenses? Perhaps it’s an online service, and they don’t have to take any driving test. So I would like to get a hold of the person that gave them a driver’s license, and shake my finger in his face.
Who in the world sold a vehicle to these people?
Before I got home, I passed an accident along the way. I guess people don’t know that there’s a consequence in driving like an idiot.
I finally arrived home, parked my vehicle, and went inside. The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage met me as I walked in and said, “What happened? You look terrible.”
I told her about all the crazy drivers I had to deal with driving across town.
“Who,” I said to her most frantically, “gave these people a driver’s license?”
She looked at me sympathetically and smiled.
Then I said, “Who in the world sold them a vehicle thinking they could drive?”
I went into the living room, sat in my easy chair, and decided to watch a little TV to calm my nerves.
Then, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage brought me a nice hot cup of coffee.
“Here,” she said. “Maybe this will calm you down a little.”
I smiled and thanked her because nothing calms me down like a nice hot cup of coffee.
I took one sip, and I could feel my nerves starting to unravel. How I love a cup of coffee!
Then, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage did something unexpected. She came in and brought me some cookies.
“Here, these cookies may help you calm down a little more.”
The aroma of that cookie seemed to fill me with good vibes, like it was 1969.
I took one bite and began slowly and delicately munching on that cookie. Nothing so wonderful in all the world as a freshly baked cookie. So I leaned back, closed my eyes, and enjoyed that cookie.
As I was chewing that cookie, I thought to myself, what would life be without cookies?
