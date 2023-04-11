You’ll notice some changes in your newspaper starting with this edition. One of our most popular features, Orchids & Onions, is moving to its new regular position in the front of the classifieds pages.
There are several reasons for the change, starting with our interest in giving this popular feature better visibility.
We know that readers love Orchids & Onions, and for too long they’ve been buried at the bottom of a page that is already bursting at the seams.
That brings us to the second reason for the change: Moving Orchids & Onions to another page allows us to slightly increase the size of comics and puzzle features on the Just for Fun page. It’s been about eight years since we added several new items to that page. (A bridge column, and a few new comic strips were added to the mix). Readers mostly loved the changes, but several complained that the comic strip and the crossword were too small to read. To paraphrase one reader at the time: “I like the additions but it looks to me like you’re trying to fit 12 pounds of potatoes into an 10-pound sack.”
Well, it’s finally time to lighten that load. It’s our hope that the design changes will improve readability on that page. To accommodate the change, we’ve also had to move a couple of panel comic strips (“Herman” and “Brevity”) to our bonus comics pages in the e-edition. (If you’re a print-only reader, you may not know that our e-edition includes two additional pages of comics strips and other features.
If you’re a subscriber to the print edition, you already have online access. You can log in or activate your account at havasunews.com/eedition. And if you run into problems or need a little hand-holding through the process, feel free to call our customer service desk at 928-453-4237 or email service@havasunews.com.
Like any change, we know these moves won’t be universally popular with readers. We apologize for any inconvenience, but we hope the positives (better readability!) outweigh the negatives.
Thank you for reading.
Brandon Bowers is editor of Today’s News-Herald. He can be reached at bbowers@havasunews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.