Did you get any rain overnight? The thunderstorm kept us awake, but we were glad to see and hear that the “Havasu Dome,” or “Havadome,” finally opened up.
The National Weather Service reports that we got about .08 inches of rain at the Lake Havasu City municipal airport, all of it around 2 a.m. Of course, Lake Havasu City is notorious for raining in some places and not others, so there’s a good chance some of us could have had more rain than that.
What did you experience in your neck of the desert?
By the way, that “Havadome” we like to joke about? It’s real, and we did a story about it back in 2017.
Lake Havasu City never seems to face the true brunt of the Southwest’s inclement weather from one year to the next. Residents have called it the “Hava-dome” effect.
To some, it’s as though an invisible barrier somehow surrounded the city, keeping heavy rainfall and powerful storm systems at bay. It’s a sentiment that isn’t too far from the truth, a water and weather expert who formerly worked at Lake Havasu City and has taught classes at ASU Havasu.
According to Wilson, the exact causes of Havasu’s relative immunity to bad weather are difficult to quantify in a scientific sense. The reasons for the Havasu region’s low precipitation, year after year, embody a number of circumstances which together form a barrier against high-pressure weather systems.
“Generally, there are mountains on three sides of Havasu, with Lake Havasu bordering us to the west,” Wilson told the News-Herald back in 2017. “The mountains tend to trap moisture as the air rises against them. The air cools when it does this, and as a result they can’t hold as much moisture.”
The phenomenon is known as orographic lifting. As humid air rises against Havasu’s mountains, it also cools, forcing clouds to shed water vapor before they ever enter the Havasu valley. When such clouds do make it over Havasu, however, the landscape provides a second barrier to precipitation.
Havasu receives summer high temperatures second in the U.S. only to Death Valley, California. As the city’s arid landscape heats up, it reflects that heat back into the atmosphere. As the air above Havasu heats up, Wilson said, it is able to hold more moisture without leading to precipitation.
The “Hava-dome” effect may have protected Havasu from the brunt of Monsoon season, but that often changes during the fall season, Wilson said. “In August, we usually see more rain, but it never happens exactly that way year-to-year,” Wilson said. “The monsoon usually determines how much rain will fall. Monsoon season will continue into September, but as temperatures lower, the air will be able to hold less moisture.”
It’s all a long way of saying we never can really know what to expect from monsoon season in Lake Havasu City.
As far as upcoming forecasts are concerned, weather forecasters say we were supposed to have received more wind, rain and thunder overnight, but temperatures will remain hot. Expect a high of 114 today.
— Today’s News-Herald
