Wednesday
• Eagles Aerie 4299, lunch 11-2 p.m or until gone. August 3, Guest Chef: Debbie Salamin., For more information, call: 928-855-1234.
• American Legion Post 81, Ace of Hearts 4-6 p.m. Guest Chef 4-6 p.m. or until gone. Guest Chef 5 - 7 p.m. Street taco and street corn by Brian and Doug. 928-855-5374.
• Columbian Hall Bingo, doors open at 11 a.m., game starts at 1 p.m.
• Elks Lodge: Lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Dinner, Ribs, 4-7p.m.
• Loyal Order of the Moose, 3279 Maricopa Ave, Dinner, 5 to 6:30 p.m. or until gone. Call 928-855-0290 for more information.
• Desert Singles, Meets at Elk’s Club at 4 p.m., 55+, For more info call Ken at 928-855-7874.
• Mohave County Senior Center, 450 South Acoma Blvd, Exercise Class, 8:30 a.m., Ping-Pong, 9:30 a.m., Pinochle, 12:30 p.m., Laughing Yoga 12:30 p.m., Billiards, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Duplicate Bridge Club, 1 p.m. at the Mohave County Senior Center, 450 S. Acoma Blvd. Info: Willis Norton, 208-241-7212.
• Lake Havasu City Library, 1770 North McCulloch Blvd, beginning 31 May – 8 August, 9:30 a.m. Baby Jamboree, songs and rhymes/story and play. For ages 0-2. Call 928-453-0718 for more information.
• DAV Service Officer for claims assistance. 9:30 a.m. to noon. 2001 College Drive, 928-855-0356.
• VFW Post 9401, Lunch 11-2 p.m., Pool 8-ball 11 a.m., Guests Welcome. For more info: 928.855.5374.
