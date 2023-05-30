Your ribs deserve a rub

Kick off summer with these dry-rubbed baby back pork ribs. The key to this recipe is a heady rub that does not skimp in the flavor department. It’s an evolution of a dry spice rub I was inspired by years ago at the now-closed East Coast Grill in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The chef, Chris Schlesinger, devised this mouth-tingling blend for his baby back pork ribs, which packed a whammy of flavor and officially kickstarted my passion for barbecue ribs.
The key to the rub is heaps of salt and sugar along with an abundance of dried spice that leaves enough wiggle room to tinker with flavor.
Spice-Rubbed Baby Back Pork Ribs
Prep Time: 20 minutes
Total Time: 3 to 3 1/2 hours
Yield: Serves 4 to 6
For the rub:
4 tablespoons packed brown sugar
4 tablespoons granulated sugar
3 tablespoons kosher salt
2 tablespoons sweet paprika
2 tablespoons ground cumin
2 tablespoons ground black pepper
1 tablespoon cayenne
2 racks baby back pork ribs
Directions: Combine the rub ingredients in a bowl and mix well.
Pat the ribs dry with a paper towel. Arrange in one layer on a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment. Rub the spices all over the ribs on both sides, coating well. If preparing in advance, cover the ribs with plastic wrap and refrigerate for up to 24 hours.
Prepare the grill for indirect cooking over low heat (or preheat the oven to 250 degrees).
Arrange the ribs on the grill over indirect low heat. Close the grill lid and cook until the ribs are tender, 2 1/2 to 3 hours, turning once or twice (or bake in the oven until tender).
To finish the ribs, increase the grill heat to medium-high (or increase the oven heat to 425 degrees). If using a sauce, baste the ribs with it. Continue to cook until the meat begins to char and crisp in spots, 5 to 10 minutes more. Serve with the sauce.
Smoky Barbecue Sauce
Active time: 10 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Yield: Makes about 1 1/2 cups
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 small sweet onion, finely chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 cup ketchup
3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
2 chipotles in adobo, minced
2 tablespoons tomato paste
1 tablespoon brown sugar
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
2 teaspoons sweet paprika
1 teaspoon ground mustard
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, or more to taste
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
Directions: Heat the oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and cook until soft without coloring, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic and saute until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the remaining ingredients and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Transfer to a food processor and process until smooth. If too thick, loosen with a little water to your desired consistency. Taste for seasoning, then cool to room temperature.
