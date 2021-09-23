Editor: I recently read an opinion piece somewhere where the author stated that none of what is happening right now is Biden’s fault. Not the inflation, the price of gas, the invasion at our southern border, the crime surge in our cities, or the tragic catastrophe in Afghanistan. That’s right. Not Biden’s fault.
The man has been a career politician for 50 some years. He has a public record.
The American people have had every opportunity to watch this guy in action.
You have only to watch him stumble through one speech to realize that poor Joe knows not what he does. Whatever is wrong with him, whether it is dementia or just plain incompetence, it’s been out there for all to see who were not totally blinded by sheer hatred of Trump.
When you have to dig deep into your pockets for food and gas, when you see elderly people being attacked on our streets, when you see or hear of men, women and children being killed by the Taliban, don’t blame poor Joe. Blame the people who voted for him. May God save us all.
Linda Schmidt
Lake Havasu City
