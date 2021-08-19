Kelli Ward, Chair of the Arizona Republican Party
Sonny Borrelli, Arizona Senator – District 5
Cal Sheehy, Lake Havasu City Mayor
Doug Schuster, Mohave County Sheriff
Ron Gould, Mohave County Supervisor – District 5
Hildy Anguis, Mohave County Supervisor – District 2
Jeanne Kentch, Mohave County Assessor/ Mohave County Republican Central Committee Chair
Travis Lingenfelter, Mohave County Supervisor – District 1
Bill Mitchell, Havasu Patriots/Great American Patriots
John Gillette, Candidate for District 5 State Representative
David Diaz, Candidate for Lake Havasu City Council
Bryan Masche, Candidate for Arizona Governor
