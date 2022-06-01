Lake Havasu State Park
Visitation
Day 2021 2022 Change
Friday 4,066 3,494 -14.07%
Saturday 5,556 5,641 1.53%
Sunday 5,383 5,359 -0.45%
Monday 3,052 2,702 -11.47%
Total 18,057 17,196 -4.77%
Cattail Cove totals 3,695 3,568 -3.44%
Uses
Type 2021 2022 Change
Camping 624 726 16.35%
Cabin 98 130 32.65%
Day Use 8,744 8,414 -3.75%
Pass 8,591 7,924 -7.76%
