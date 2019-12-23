Sedona-based Pete Sanders, Jr. identified four Lake Havasu City area vortex sites. He said each location’s topography, energy flow patterns and Lake Havasu naturally combine to foster spiritual contemplation.
“I want to emphasize that what’s important to me is practicality, not hype. The catalyst for Havasu’s sites is the wellness of water,” he said, referring to Lake Havasu.
He describes some of the sites as having “up-flow” energy, meaning the vortexes are generally revitalizing, healing and feel positive.
“Most sacred sites in the world have up-flow energy,” he said. “Think Mount Sinai or Machu Picchu. Every mesa and mountaintop has up-flow energy.”
Canyons, valleys and low-lying areas have in-flow energy, Sanders said. It means the energy spirals down into the earth, making it a calming and perfect for introspection.
Sanders said some people believe that vortex sites have unique concentrations of healing electromagnetic energy. An MIT honors graduate, he believes no significant difference exists between the electric or magnetic fields at the sites versus any other location. This is why, as a scientist, he believes the enhanced energy that people feel at energy centers flows in dimensions deeper than electricity or magnetism. In fact, it can’t be measured by today’s technology, he said.
HAVASU’S VORTEX SITES
Take Off Point
At this recreation area at Parker Dam -- about 16 miles south of Lake Havasu City – the up-flow energy is generated from scenic views overlooking the lake and inflow energy at the lake level nearby below. Easily accessible by car with adjacent parking, Take Off Point offers plenty of open space, solitude and serenity for boaters, anglers and meditators alike, Sanders said.
Yonder Park
This small neighborhood park primarily serves citizens living within walking distance. The area above it, known as Yonder Vortex, has been serving the spiritual needs of locals and visitors since it was identified six years ago. It was formerly a site for a full moon drumming circle. While the site physically does not touch Lake Havasu, it is visually connected.
“Even distant views of bodies of water can trigger that up-flow feeling,” Sanders said.
Rotary Community Park
Rotary Community Park on the shores of Lake Havasu invites guests to wind down, enjoy the scenery and relax. The buoyed swim area is a vortex site.
“Floating at night in this swim area’s gently rocking waters offers the deep stress-relieving benefits of a sensory deprivation tank -- but at no cost or risk of negative side effects. As an in-flow site, it offers relief for PTSD sufferers and families traveling with children on the autism spectrum,” Sanders said.
Topock Gorge
The Topock Gorge section of the Havasu National Wildlife Refuge is accessible only by boat. It
offers inspiration with the added benefit of renewal by water. Its palm tree-lined beaches and secluded coves offer relaxation and rejuvenation.
“When red and green are seen together, you have the most neurochemically stimulating of all color combinations, which is why stop signs are red to get your attention. The greenery, the red rocks, the clear green waters -- it’s all there at Topock Gorge,” Sanders said about this upflow area.
