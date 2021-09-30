Robert McCulloch’s purchase of the London Bridge caused quite the buzz, even on a global scale. Several media outlets at the time covered the monumental purchase.
Here’s a look at some of the reactions that were published by the Lake Havasu City Herald in April 1968:
“There is a warm and enduring welcome waiting, in Arizona, for the storied London Bridge. And there is a delightful irony in the fact that young, land-locked Arizona is to be the new home for a world-familiar structure that has seen so much history swirl past it, and over it, and under it.
Its presence here will bring a pageant of history closer to millions of Americans – and will bring a strong and happy surge of nostalgia to every person for whom “London Bridge is falling down” evokes the bright and problem-free days of childhood.
In a sense Arizona will now possess the best of two worlds: a natural bridge, hewn out by the compelling forces of nature, and London bridge, a soaring reflection of man’s aspirations to leave a solid monument to his sense of grace and utility.”
– Arizona Gov. Jack Williams
“I was pleased to learn that McCulloch Properties, Inc., is the successful bidder on the famous London Bridge. The purchase represents a tremendous commitment by the company, the developers of Lake Havasu City. It demonstrates their faith in the future growth of that beautiful city and, on a larger scale, in the continued growth of Arizona and the Southwest.
The London Bridge will doubtless help bring more tourists to our state as it has done for many years to London itself. The man-made structure, which has been described as on a par with the Seven Wonders, will take its place, in the hearts of visitors to Arizona, alongside one of nature’s most famous works, the Grand Canyon.”
– U.S. Senator Paul Fannin
“It is really fascinating to learn that a famous and historic part of the old world is going to be transformed to one of the newest parts of the new world. Congratulations on your successful bid. Along with many, many others, [we’ll] be looking forward to traveling that great London Bridge highway.”
– Rep. Morris Udall
“Congratulations on the acquisition of the world-famed London Bridge. This bold venture characterizes the initiative and far-sightedness of McCulloch Properties, Inc. It will provide a remarkable addition to remarkable Lake Havasu City.
Placing this historic structure in our age, in the ageless beauty of Arizona, will provide a striking and unique contrast. Arizona will long be proud of MPI for conceiving and meeting this challenge, which charges the imaginations of all of us.”
– Rep. Sam Steiger
