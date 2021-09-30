Almost 200 years ago, the London Bridge was designed to do what bridges often do: To transport people to the places they want to be. But today, the London Bridge doesn’t just transport people, but also the things and utilities modern Lake Havasu City residents need.
The bridge spans more than 900 feet across the Bridgewater Channel, rising 40 feet above one of busiest vacation destinations in the American Southwest. But for many residents, businesses and parks in Lake Havasu City’s Island community, it’s what’s on the inside that counts.
When the city’s founder, Robert P. McCulloch, bought the London Bridge at auction in 1967, he only purchased the outer layers and foundation of the structure. A support structure was made from modern concrete to support the London Bridge - but what many of the city’s visitors don’t know is that the bridge is actually hollow.
The interior of the structure is home to gas lines, telephone wiring, water lines and other utilities, which provide resources to the Island community.
Havasu resident and Western Alarm CEO Gary Hutter, worked on the bridge during the early years after its construction.
“In 1975-78, we monitored gas alarms on the bridge,” Hutter recalls. “Occasionally, if an alarm needed servicing, we would go down into the bridge and work on it. It was pretty interesting to go inside.”
According to Hutter, the structure’s interior is equipped with a catwalk to allow ease of access. And although there have been reports in recent years of bats taking residence within the bridge, Hutter says he’s never seen one.
“It’s the world’s largest antique,” Hutter said. “We were keeping an eye on it from the inside out. It’s dark and dingy, with minimal lighting … but there weren’t any critters inside back then.”
Hutter says Western Alarm’s service on the bridge ended in the late 1980s, and now Lake Havasu City monitors the London Bridge’s utilities through the city’s police and fire dispatch computers.
“It was cool to go inside of, the first time,” Hutter said. “I was surprised to find out it was a hollow structure.”
