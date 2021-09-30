By the summer of 1971 construction crews were pressing hard to get the London Bridge built in time for a grand dedication ceremony already planned for October, but the construction crew working on the bridge wasn’t the only one in the area or the only one on a time crunch.
By June another crew was working on dredging the Bridgewater Channel, which was still dry at the time, while a third crew had just broken ground on The Pub – the first building in the English Village and along the entire channel.
“Everyone knew that they had to be done by this coming fall because that was going to be the commemoration of the bridge and the big celebration that went with it – and it had to be done this fall to do it,” said Steve Biehn, who moved to Lake Havasu City the previous summer. “So everybody was scrambling around – either on the bridge, working on the channel, or working on The Pub.”
At 16 years old, fresh off of his junior year of high school, Biehn was hired by White Brothers Construction to help build The Pub – which is now home to The Blue Chair in the English Village.
Biehn said he was basically a grunt making $1.60 an hour and his first couple weeks on the job were spent clearing out the footings with a shovel or pick to allow the rebar to go in, and the concrete to be poured over the top. He said those first two weeks were probably the most difficult of the entire summer, and it didn’t help that temperatures were around 115 degrees.
“It certainly motivated me to think seriously about what I wanted in my career,” Biehn said. “I knew it was not going to entail spending 8 to 9 hours outside in Lake Havasu heat doing manual labor. It was pretty painful. You have your shovel and your pick and in 115 degree temperatures we were just shoveling out those footings.”
Biehn said at that time there was a food truck called Scotty’s that had a microwave and freezer, and used to make the rounds to all the construction sites in the city. He said the Scotty’s truck would come down to the channel area at least twice a day – once in the morning, a few hours later for lunch, and sometimes it would stop by again in the afternoon. Those visits frequently brought all three of the crews together.
“Often times we would take our break with Scotty’s food truck arrived, and everybody else would take their break too,” Biehn recalled. “So everybody would go get in line to get their bean burrito, their Coke, a Popsicle, or whatever it was. So we would all hang out and get to know the guys who were working in the other crews a little bit.”
Although the Scotty’s truck brought the construction crews together a few times a day, there was a deeper unspoken bond among the workers in the summer of 1971.
“There was kind of a camaraderie with the construction crew on the pub, the construction crew on the bridge, and the people who were dredging the channel,” Biehn said. “There was kind of a feeling of ‘We are all in this together, we have to get this completed, and let’s work hard. This is something to take pride in and we want to make sure we hit our deadline and everybody is happy.’ The whole city, for that brief period of time in the fall, came together for that official opening of the London Bridge.”
After a summer of construction, Biehn also took part in the celebrations that fall. He said he remembers jumping in the back of a pickup truck to represent the Lake Havasu High School football team with a few teammates during the first ever London Bridge Parade. Biehn graduated from high school a few months later and like many in his graduating class, Biehn said he was excited to get out of town.
“Despite all of the different attractions that Lake Havasu had, it was still a really small town and there wasn’t a lot of things going on socially or culturally,” he said. “Most of us who graduated from high school couldn’t wait to get out of here and go somewhere else – to the big city. That is what I did.”
Biehn ended up at the University of Chicago for his undergraduate degree, before returning to the state to go to law school at the University of Airzona.
By the time he got his law degree in 1980, Biehn’s view of Havasu had shifted.
“I started looking around and Havasu seemed like it was the place I wanted to raise my family and practice law,” Biehn said.
He decided to return to town where he joined his father and his partners at Wachtel, Biehn & Malm and he has been with the law firm in Havasu for the last 41 years.
