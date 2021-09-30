Even if what you’re building sits in the middle of the Arizona desert, they will come – that’s what Robert McCulloch was able to prove with the creation of Lake Havasu City. But instead of just waiting around for prospective residents to show up, he brought them to Havasu himself.
McCulloch Properties Inc. knew this little piece of the Mojave Desert had good bones – plenty of space to expand, a beautiful lake, lots of sunshine and of course, the London Bridge. All McCulloch needed to do was convince a few thousand people of Havasu’s potential and promise.
The company invested in a small fleet of airplanes – four 80-passenger Constellations, one Convair 440, and eventually, four 90-passenger Lockheed Electra turbo-jets, according to a 1968 edition of the Lake Havasu City Herald. Each airplane carried dozens of interested people from all over the country to Havasu for free, no obligations.
Full-page advertisements helped spread the word, urging people to leave their “big city problems,” smog and fog behind and touting a sun-drenched city that offered year-round recreation and a “golden, fertile land of new opportunity.”
One of those advertisements was printed in a Chicago newspaper sitting on the racks of a breakfast spot in Watertown, Wisconsin. While enjoying his morning, Mary Lou Orn’s husband saw the advertisement before starting his day of work as a franchise owner of a cookie-selling business.
He had always dreamed of living somewhere warm, so he jumped at the opportunity to see Havasu for himself.
Mary Lou distinctly remembers the moment her 26-year-old self flew over the city and looked down at the desert below in October 1968.
“I don’t want any part of this place,” she said aloud.
By the time she boarded the plane to head home, they were the owners of a lot on Mohican Drive, sold by Herb Bailey.
Before she knew it, they were taking another free flight to Havasu, this time with friends in tow who had to see what the fuss was about. Then, over the holidays, her husband took one more to figure out where his career could take him in Havasu.
There were two businesses for sale when he visited. One was a shoe store on Quierio Drive. After selling his cookie business, J & J Shoes was born.
Soon after, on Valentine’s Day 1969, Mary Lou, her husband and their two babies officially moved to Havasu after buying a three-bedroom home over the phone, sight unseen.
As her babies grew up, their business grew as well. J & J Shoes moved over to Main Street near Claypool’s Market at the intersection of McCulloch Boulevard and Smoketree Avenue, where it became The Shoe Store for 10 years.
Mary Lou said eventually, her husband was ready to retire from retail, so they moved to Indiana. But Havasu remains a special part of her life. She still has a home here that she rents out during the winter. She plans on coming back this month, as she usually does – just in time for the 50th anniversary of the London Bridge.
While Havasu may have seemed like an empty desert expanse in its earliest days, that’s just what some people were in search of – wide open spaces and clear air.
That certainly was the case for Anneclaire and Stormy Wade. They were both in the Air Force and stationed at Cape Cod when they heard about what Havasu had to offer from her realtor mother.
They had always wanted to be near water and move out west, so it was a perfect fit. The wide open spaces that greeted them were so much more appealing than military living.
They hopped on their free McCulloch flight, and Ann said “it took forever.” But when you’re used to jets, it’s bound to feel a bit slower, she added. The plane was also older and encountered some issues when they were scheduled to leave Havasu, delaying them by a day. Despite being a little scared, they made it safely back to Cape Cod with three new lots to their name.
After they toured the tiny town, they bought two acres in the equestrian area of town, one lot on the golf course and a lot near what is now Starline Elementary School. The latter two have since been sold, but they continue to live on their little piece of Powderhorn Drive property today.
Eventually, they got stationed at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas. It was there that they met with an architect to design and build their Havasu home.
“I’m from the east, where you go upstairs to go to bed,” Ann said. So her heart was set on a two-story house – a rare sight to see in the Havasu of 1979.
When they came back to Havasu to start building, the town had already changed so much that they couldn’t find their two acres and had to stop by the realtor’s office for help.
Now, they enjoy one of the best views of the desert and river around. Perched up on a bluff near the east edge of town, they’re constantly visited by wild neighbors, including snakes, roadrunners, bobcats, owls and more. They kept their lot to the west free of any development so they could enjoy the sunsets and scenery. The original rocks still cover the area, undisturbed so as to keep the dust down.
A proud, towering saguaro stands watch over their home and the city, and its arms seem to outstretch towards the road. The Wade children say it welcomes them back home whenever they visit Ann and Stormy. When they planted it all those years ago, it reached only to Ann’s waist.
People ask her all the time if she’s looking to sell, Ann said. But that’s never going to happen, she confirmed – it’s the perfect place for the pioneer pair.
While some of Havasu’s earliest residents no longer live in the city, they still played a vital role in its growth, thanks to McCulloch’s flights.
Thomas Stolbom, for example, only lived in Havasu for a short time, but his memories remain fresh.
His family worked with McCulloch for years, even before Havasu’s inception. His father, Uncle Max and Uncle Tom were employees at his Los Angeles manufacturing plant. When they learned of McCulloch’s Havasu endeavor, Thomas’ father and Uncle Max decided to work there instead.
Thomas had just graduated high school when his family moved to Havasu, in quite possibly the most brutal month of the year – July.
The hot desert was a huge change for Thomas after living near the beach for so long. They lived in a two-bedroom apartment on McCulloch across from Keywester Drive before moving to a home on Edgewood Dr.
As he attended college in Los Angeles, Thomas began working at the McCulloch plant in California. Then, to save money, he would move back to Havasu for the summer and work at that location as well.
All he had to do was hop on one of McCulloch’s planes, and his Uncle Tom would send Thomas’ motorcycle – which he purchased from the Havasu Honda dealership – on one of the trucks that ran back and forth from Havasu to L.A. every day.
He and his family became residents before the London Bridge was complete. Thomas recalls riding his motorcycle with friends in the dirt that is now the Bridgewater Channel.
“You’d go six blocks up from Main Street, and there was nothing but desert,” he said.
But that desert was selling somehow, and the Holly Development Company – better known as Holly salesmen – were making it happen.
Sean Turner’s dad, J.O.Turner, was one of the Holly salesmen that showed off the infant city. But the sales pitch would start as soon as potential customers would step off the plane.
Those that met the planes at the airport were dubbed “generators” by J.O., Sean said. Instantly, they would steer all conversations to the wonders Havasu had to offer and talk up the town – generating genuine interest.
J.O. and his fellow Holly salesmen, all dressed in light blue polos, would take it from there, off-roading through the desert in white Jeep Wagoneers. In the heat of summer, in order to help the air conditioning work more efficiently, plastic sheets were hung at the back of the Jeep just behind the seats to trap in the cool air.
“It took me years to fully appreciate what my dad was able to accomplish – selling a desert wasteland and convincing people that it would be a great place to start a family or retire,” Sean said.
Sean was just a kid when his family moved from Phoenix to Havasu in 1969, one year after his father had made the move himself after hearing about the opportunity from his longtime friend C.V. Wood – city planner of Havasu.
As a fourth grader, Sean just remembers it being hot and a “whole lot of desert.” He also remembers riding his bike down to the lake from his family’s home. The way down to the water was always a breeze, but coming back home uphill the whole way was another story.
He and his two siblings graduated from Lake Havasu High School. In 1979, he moved to Tempe, Arizona to attend Arizona State University, and he now lives in Sugarland, Texas.
When Bruce Chong saw a flyer about Lake Havasu City while working for a Seattle sporting goods store — which happened to be a McCulloch outboard dealer — he threw the paper in the trash, thinking, “Oh, there’s another harebrained idea.”
But as time went on, the idea slowly grew on him. He was in the small boat repair business in the Pacific Northwest, where a short boating season caused marine operators to fold more often than what Chong could afford. His move to Portland in 1964 made things a little better, thanks to the city’s stronger economy, but he was still restricted by rainy weather.
Then, in August 1971, he sees a full page ad in the paper for McCulloch’s flights and begins to have a change of heart. The year-round boating and better weather was sounding better and better, so he took the leap and scheduled a flight. He took one of the four-engine Constellations down to Havasu.
The night he landed, there was a storm rolling in.
“Humidity was so high, and being from the northwest, that was really uncomfortable,” he remembered. “It was so humid you couldn’t breathe.”
As the bus from the airport to the hotel rumbled along, down into the unfinished Bridgewater Channel, lightning filled the sky, silhouetting the London Bridge in brilliant electricity. Bruce snapped some photos, but has since misplaced them.
Once he got to the hotel, designed with a waterfall cascading from the roof, they were fed dinner.
His future wife, Lynne, worked at the hotel at the time. She moved to Havasu in 1971 as a single mother of two kids. Her parents had moved here in 1966 to open the Reese Apartments.
She remembers that people called the fly-ins “pigeons.” At the dinner, they typically set two “pigeons” and a Holly salesman together at a table, with the Holly salesman strategically seated so that the hotel’s large window that faced Cupcake Mountain would serve as the background for the conversation.
There were also rumors that the newspapers on the racks at the hotel were slightly altered to appeal to visitors, with better-than-average weather reports and a noticeable lack of crime reports and real estate ads.
The following day, Bruce was paired up with a Holly salesman, Chuck Weinrich, who loaded him up into his white Jeep Wagoneer and shot off into the town. After looking at properties, he bought a large lot on Iroquois Circle for $7,290.
“I thought I’d like to move here, but why I ever thought I had to buy a piece of property before I could move here, I have no idea,” he said. “But that was what was in my brain. The price sounded pretty reasonable, especially coming from Portland.”
The next step was figuring out if there was any work available for him. He found Jim Irwin’s marine shop in the Yellow Pages, and asked if there were any openings. Although Havasu gets boaters all year long, the official boating season had just ended.
“But at the beginning of next season,” Irwin said, “we can use you.”
Bruce then returned to Portland, excited about his new opportunity and figuring out how to move while working at Mt. Hood Community College. Come one weekend in February 1972, he got a call from Irwin, asking if he was ready to get to work.
Stunned by an earlier start to the boating season than he expected, Bruce launched into action. His realtor friend helped him list his house for sale that Sunday, and it sold by Friday. After another one of his marine savvy friends was able to take over his teaching job, he was ready to start his new life.
With his boat, tent and tool box in tow, Bruce drove all the way to Havasu. He stayed the first night in town with the Woods family after he realized the hotel he stayed at previously wasn’t available to the public — only to pigeons.
He bought a month’s stay at Crazy Horse Campground the next morning while he searched for a place to rent. He found a brand new duplex on Tomahawk Drive, where nothing but a few buildings stood.
“Now coming from the city, you don’t think anything of driving 15 to 20 miles to go visit a friend,” Bruce said. “Nobody would come out there because it was too far. Everybody lived here in the central part of town. All the people that I’d met, they’d say, ‘You live way out there? Why don’t you come to us instead?’”
He was glad he moved down in March, so he could slowly acclimate to the heat, a stark difference from his initial visit.
“I don’t know why I didn’t turn around and go home then,” he laughed.
One of the things that impressed him when he first toured Havasu was the boat outing with his salesman. He took an empty glass, dipped it into the water and took a big gulp. Lynne said their family would often just bring empty glasses on boating trips rather than bother with beverages.
She was in awe of Havasu’s night sky when she first moved from Georgia.
“There was no light pollution anywhere in town, and you could see the Little Dipper pouring into the Big Dipper, which is a rare thing,” she recalled. “But you could see a million stars, and I was really impressed with that. Now you can hardly see any, compared to what you could see at that time.”
Lynne worked at The Pub in the English Village, the hotel and then the hospital, as a lab technician. She also worked for the school district. All of those connections meant she practically knew every family in town. When she and Bruce got together, they each brought two kids to the marriage and had one together.
Bruce eventually got back into teaching, this time at Mohave Community College.
“That was the first time I ever had to dress up for an interview in my whole life,” he said.
After several interviews in Kingman, he got the job as a marine mechanics professor. When he started, he was given an empty building — formerly a print shop — to fill with equipment and tools for not only his program, but welding and automotive as well.
When Black and Decker bought out McCulloch, they had no use for the Site Six facility. That’s when MCC saw an opportunity and took it. It was a chance to expand their marine program and help out the multiple law enforcement agencies that patrolled the lake.
They were having trouble staying organized. Sometimes, every agency would show up to a call, other times no one would. So MCC was able to convince the State of Arizona to buy the building, set up a communications center for the agencies, and allow MCC to rent out a room for Bruce to use as a classroom and lab.
He taught there for three or four years until he quit the college to open up his own shop, Chong RV and Marine. His son now owns the business, which still sits at the corner of Scott Drive and Swanson Avenue today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.