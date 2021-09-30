With the approach of London Bridge’s 50th Lake Havasu anniversary, there has been much written about how the bridge came to be in the area, how the stones were disassembled in London, numbered, transported and then reassembled on the lake. However, there has been less discussion of the granite stones themselves, where they came from and how they happened to be associated with London Bridge. In addition, there is reason to believe that the bridge’s presence in Arizona relates to a historical accident.
During the past two thousand years there have been numerous bridges across the Thames River in England. The Lake Havasu London Bridge, also known as the 1831 London Bridge, is just one iteration of a structure whose history traces back to Roman times. Following the second Roman invasion of Britain in 43 AD the area where the first bridge across the Thames came to be built was found to be an ideal location for a settlement. At that time the Thames was shallower and wider than the present-day river and its banks were generally marshy. The Romans began a community about 200 feet downstream from what would become the 1831 London Bridge because it was one of the few sites on the north bank with an area of firm ground close to the water. It may also have been the furthest point to which seagoing vessels could navigate at that time.
The Roman military likely constructed the first pontoon bridge at the site sometime before 50 AD which solidified the site where London is today. Around AD 50 the pontoon bridge was replaced by a more permanent timber structure – the first London Bridge. With this more permanent travel route built the Romans established the city of Londinum on the north side of the river and it served as capital of Roman Britain. On the south side of the river, today called Southwark, a small trading center arose which facilitated access to quays and depots downstream for sea trade. Recent investigations indicate a diverse population in Southwark with strong connections to Gaul (present day France) and the Mediterranean.
The first wooden bridge was destroyed at least once, and probably more often, in those early days, and by the 5th century AD Roman rule in Britain ended and the bridge fell into disrepair. The region was subjected to centuries of intermittent conflict between warring factions of Anglo-Saxons, as well as invaders from Denmark and Norway. During this time there were various attempts to reestablish a permanent structure crossing the Thames. The bridge served as a fortification during the Danish invasions, and the Norwegian Prince Olaf nearly destroyed the bridge in 1008 in his attempt to oust the Danes. Following the Norman conquest the bridge was rebuilt by King William. Various reconstructions were washed away by floods, destroyed by a tornado, burned in a fire and in 1163 the bridge saw its last building as a wooden structure by Peter of Colechurch, a priest and architect, (which interestingly were considered the same thing at the time).
Peter of Colechurch, who erected the last wooden bridge, also built the first stone structure that has a lineage to the Lake Havasu bridge. Commissioned by King Henry II and funded by a tax on wool, the stone structure was built from blocks of Kentish ragstone, a type of limestone quarried in the county of Kent. It took 33 years to build, was completed in 1209, and consisted of 19 arches, a design feature that indirectly led to the bridge that today stands in Lake Havasu. The bridge constituted a national symbol containing elegant homes, upscale shops and a chapel. For a long time bridges and monuments were synonymous in European architectural practice. However, over time, deterioration of the buildings on the bridge combined with increased commercial activity, forced the removal of the buildings which was completed in 1762. Removal of the buildings increased the road width from 12 to 46 feet, and has been cited by historians as a symbol of the emerging modernity that was beginning to shape 18th century London. However, there was an additional traffic problem – transport under the bridge. The Thames has a strong current which was restricted by the numerous arches that blocked the flow and created a waterfall of as much as five feet between the two sides of the structure. Shooting the rapids was a dangerous and often fatal occurrence. Public concern over the danger led to the removal of the two center arches and replaced by the Great Arch in 1759. However, this modification weakened the entire structure, led to costly repairs and ultimately to the bridge’s replacement. Had it not been for this modification, the 1209 bridge which had stood as the only structure crossing the Thames for 600 years might have continued with maintenance for many more years. If that had been the case, developments in bridge building technology, exemplified in later structures, might have led to a vastly different design than that which resides in Lake Havasu today.
The 1209 London Bridge’s status as the only structure crossing the Thames inevitably lost out to the demands of population growth and economic need. At the time the 1209 London Bridge was built the population of London was somewhere between 80,000 and 100,000. By the start of the 19th century the population was approaching 1 million. Strong political opposition to new crossings was presented by the City of London Corporation which argued that additional bridge competition would reduce the profitability of its monopoly on the movement of goods. These arguments delayed new construction for decades, but were eventually swept away by growing acceptance of Mercantilist economic theory which argued that the flow of goods was directly related to the level of wealth in the economy. Even such a luminary as Adam Smith, who opposed much of Mercantilism, accepted that improvements in the transportation of goods was essential to a strong economy. There was also opposition to new bridges from ferry owners who provided crossings of the river and argued that their livelihoods were at risk with additional bridges. Those objections were overcome by the payment of compensation for potential losses. Thus, public demand and economic arguments led to approval for additional crossings, and between 1750 and 1819 five additional bridges spanning the river were completed.
Despite the creation of new bridges, recognition that the 1209 London Bridge was indeed ‘falling down’ - as reiterated in the popular 19th century children’s rhyme - finally led to the acceptance that the iconic structure would need to be replaced. However, what that new bridge should be was not a simple decision. The iconic status of the 1209 bridge carried a lot of historical baggage. This led to lengthy consideration of alternatives, and as in modern day society, governmental concern over public spending on infrastructure projects was to play a role in key decision making. In 1800 the British Parliament’s Third Report from the Select Committee upon the Improvement of the Port of London insisted that the large continuing expense of maintaining the bridge combined with the dangers of navigation under it finally generated replacement momentum. Thus began a new set of political battles between those who wanted the new bridge to be a worthy representation of a strong empire and those who wanted a design that facilitated traffic over and under it. A competition was initiated to select a new design with the instruction that: “It is desireable that the bridge should be worthy of the metropolis and the present cultivated state of science, due regard being had at the same time to Economy and convenience of traffic over and under the bridge during the progress and after completion of the works.” The other bridges built across the Thames were erected by private enterprises that collected tolls and thus favored economy over grandeur, but the new London Bridge was to be paid for by public monies largely generated through a coal tax which provided sufficient funds to consider more elegant design concepts.
In the end, none of the winning competition designs were selected. In another bridge study John Rennie, an engineer who had worked successfully on the Waterloo and Southwark bridges, was asked to make a recommendation on the status of the 1209 London Bridge. He reported that replacement was the only practical alternative and proposed a more utilitarian design than those that had won the design competition. Rennie’s design was ultimately adopted, and the bridge that now resides in Lake Havasu was completed by Rennie’s son in 1831 as the senior Rennie died in 1821. The new design received criticism from some who considered it to be a “plain, functional structure with few architectural embellishments.” Others, however, called it a “magnificent structure destined to announce to future ages our progress in the arts” and the bridge was also said to be “unrivaled in the perfection of proportion and the true greatness of simplicity.” Ultimately it must be said that the 1831 bridge retained the classic elegance of Victorian style and was the last Thames bridge with a largely granite architecture. Unlike the old bridge that originally had 19 arches, improvements in building technology allowed the new bridge to use only five which reduced the restriction of the river’s flow and improved boat traffic and safety.
The decision as to which type of stones were to be used in the construction of the new London Bridge appears to have been relatively straightforward. The area of Dartmoor in the county of Devon in Southwest England was well known for granite, and stone from the region had been used in construction for 4,000 years. Granite from Dartmoor was also used in the construction of Waterloo Bridge in 1817 which may have confirmed its suitability for such a project. At the time of the 1831 London Bridge’s construction there were three large quarries in the region, Haytor, Foggintor and Merrivale. The Quarry at Haytor (sometimes known as Hey Tor) set up by George Templer in the 1820s was selected. London Bridge was one of the early contracts at Haytor, and may have been selected based on price. In fact, George Templer formed a joint stock company called the Devon Haytor Granite and Mining Company to raise funds for the construction of London Bridge, and early in the construction process a dispute about the price that was being paid for the granite was raised in the press by company shareholders who were seeking better returns.
Getting the granite from Haytor to London was a major undertaking. Cutting the granite relied on a relatively new technology which made granite a practical building material. Prior to 1800 granite was split by a method called wedge and groove whereby notches were cut in the stone by a pick, then wooden wedges were inserted, soaked in water and allowed to expand overnight. This slow and unreliable process was replaced by a technique called tare and feather. In this procedure a heavy pointed iron rod, called a jumper, was repeatedly dropped onto the stone to drill a series of holes about three inches deep along the line of the desired split. Then, a tare and two feathers were inserted into each hole. The feathers were metal prongs flared outward. The tare was essentially a chisel which was inserted between the feathers. Masons would alternately hit the tares until the granite split along the desired cutline. While cumbersome it is reported that four men could cut a 6’ x 3’ x 3’ block of granite for a gatepost in fifteen minutes.
Templer created a unique tramway to transport the granite towards London. The tramway was built with slabs of granite that directed wagons down to a canal 8.5 miles from the quarry. The tramway provided a feasible way of safely transporting heavy slabs down to the Stover canal, a descent of 1,300 feet. The granite tracks were cut in such a way as to direct the wheels of large flat wagons adapted from standard road wagons. The wagons were guided by teams of twelve horses, but on the way down gravity did most of the work. Segments of the rails exist to the present day. The tramway took the wagons down to the Stover canal at Newton Abbot where the granite was transferred to barges for the move through the Teign River estuary. The tramway route followed the contour of the terrain.
The Stover canal itself was built and funded by George Templer’s father, James Templer II, to take advantage of a growing demand for China Clay which was used in the manufacture of porcelain and other products. By way of the tramway and canal, the granite was carried to a new quay at Teignmouth, also built by Templer, specifically to transport the stone to London. Here, the granite was transferred from the barges to larger boats that delivered it to the building site in London. The role that Teignmouth played in the construction of the London Bridge that sits in Lake Havasu is commemorated by a plaque near the port.
Bridges across the Thames sustain a lot of stress due to traffic and strong water flow. This wear and tear combines with shifting sand, gravel and mud which places significant strain on these structures. As a result, there is constant need to modify and replace bridges. Westminster was replaced in 1862 followed by Blackfriars in 1869, Vauxhall in 1906, Southwark in 1921 and Waterloo in 1935. All of these replacement bridges heavily utilized cast iron, wrought iron or steel and so have none of the classic look of the earlier granite structures including the 1831 London Bridge. Thus, it can be argued that following its widening, had the 1209 London Bridge not been weakened by the construction of the Great Arch it could have been used for several more decades. When it was eventually replaced, as were the other bridges, it more than likely would have followed later construction techniques and been built as iron or steel spans having none of the charm the Lake Havasu bridge possesses.
As additional support for this hypothesis, in 1831, just about the time the 1831 London Bridge was being built, the British civil engineer, Isambard Kingdom Brunel, who today is recognized as one on the greatest engineers of the 19th century, submitted the winning design for a suspension bridge in Bristol connecting the city of Clifton with Leigh Woods in North Somerset County. Construction of that bridge began in 1836, but for financial reasons was not completed until 1864. It remains in use today and is considered to be one of the most dramatic spans in the world. The Clifton Suspension Bridge altered the engineering concept for bridges going forward and Brunel always considered it to be the project that launched his successful career. Hence, it is unlikely that had the 1831 London Bridge been built even 30 years later that it would have been a granite structure.
By the start of the 20th century London’s population was three and a half times what it was when the bridge was inaugurated, and it was deemed necessary to widen the 1831 structure by adding granite corbels or trusses to the sides. This granite also came from Dartmoor, but likely not from Haytor. The Haytor quarry ran into financial trouble in the 1860’s and went into insolvency. George Templer, it seems, was a better innovator than manager and unfortunately was too trusting of those he appointed to manage the business. By the 1900’s the quarries were owned by a Plymouth UK company called Pethicks. It is likely that the granite for the 1903 expansion came from Foggintor or the nearby Swell Tor quarry, because much of the Haytor quarry had been exhausted, although perhaps it was marketed under the brand name Haytor because of that quarry’s reputation for quality. As evidence, there remain several large corbels lying on the ground in the area that were cut for the 1903 expansion, but not required. It is possible that some of those 1903 stones may have been used as replacements for stones that were damaged in the move to Arizona.
Eventually, the 1831 London Bridge, even after the 1903 expansion, became obsolete. In addition, it was sinking at an alarming rate. In 1968 the bridge was sold to Robert McCulloch and moved to Lake Havasu. That is the story that is familiar to most who are aware of London Bridge. The current modern London Bridge that spans the Thames, opened in 1972, is a completely functional structure with not the slightest nod to history or the grandeur that used to represent bridge construction. It completed a transition from thinking of bridges as national monuments that began in 1209 to being a structure that facilitates economic requirements. Today, with a London population of around 9 million there is little thought given to infrastructure construction other than meeting the needs of the commerce.
Over time granite from Dartmoor had trouble competing with cheaper stone from Cornwall and eventually overseas sources. All Dartmoor quarries ceased operation in the 20th century, although the original China Clay that led to the building of the Stover Canal is still mined in the region and continues to be shipped from docks in Teignmouth. Today the clay is used in a variety of products including paper, electric cables, fertilizers, paint, medicine, ceramics and even toothpaste. The Haytor quarry now is used primarily by hikers and is a protected UK Site of Special Scientific Interest.
In summary, the stones that make up the Lake Havasu London Bridge and the history of the bridge itself are an interesting story. The chronicle of the evolution of bridges across the Thames played a major role in the history of London, and the form the bridges took illustrates the development of technology and the needs of economic growth. Part of that story is that it is likely the modifications made to the 1209 bridge in 1759, and caused serious structural damage, led to the 1831 bridge being built sooner than otherwise might have been the case. Because of this accident of history, it was built impressively in granite which was not the case for later bridges. It is difficult to envision that, had the 1831 London Bridge been built a few decades later and made of iron, it could have become a major tourist attraction in Arizona. In fact, it may not even have been offered for sale when 1960’s London needed a modern structure to handle growing traffic; it likely would have become recycled metal. The stones that created the bridge that now resides in Lake Havasu have a history that few visitors appreciate. London Bridge granite played an important role in the development of, not only Lake Havasu City, but of London itself.
