Fifty years ago, Lake Havasu City was still but an infant on the metropolitan scale. With a population of about 4,000 in 1971, the young city was small. But founder Robert McCulloch gave it plenty of room to grow.
According to Mark Clark, Havasu pioneer and city public works manager, McCulloch had always planned for Havasu to hold 60,000 to 80,000 residents from the start. It may have taken a while, but Havasu has almost reached that population goal, with a current estimate of 57,000 citizens.
“It’s been so amazing to watch Havasu grow,” Clark said.
His family moved to Havasu from Illinois in August 1969, when he was in the second grade.
“It was hot, it was in the middle of summer, and there was just a whole lot of desert,” Clark said of his first impressions. It was a big change from the lush landscape he used to enjoy.
Clark graduated from Lake Havasu High School in 1980 and went to college to become a civil engineer. He worked for 10 years with the Arizona Department of Transportation, and always wanted to live near family again. Eventually he moved from Holbrook to Kingman, and then eventually Havasu in 1994. From there, he worked his way up the ranks in the public works department.
“I hate to use the word unique, but Havasu really is a unique place,” Clark said.
As the town continued to grow, there were several things that lured more and more people to the promise of Havasu. But what made them stay?
“McCulloch was right when he said Lake Havasu City is a Palm Springs climate with a lake,” Havasu pioneer and realtor John Parrott said. “Particularly in the 1970s and 1980s, people who had fought in World War II were drawn to Havasu by the chance to see the London Bridge again. But what made them stay was the water, clean air, and warm climate.”
A large number of people had moved from the Rust Belt — the north and mideastern region of the country that was experiencing industrial decline and frequently dealt with smog.
Another reason to stay was Havasu’s stellar school system, Parrott added.
He and his wife moved to Havasu in 1975 from Minneapolis. They were both in the retail business with no kids and no debt, so starting up a new life in Havasu was a relatively risk-free venture. If it failed, they could move on without any worries.
Over the years, they had a few opportunities float their way, but they stayed.
“This was a great place to raise our kids,” he said. “The school system here has always been fantastic for achievers.”
Parrott had also developed many long time friendships during his time here.
“People ask why I don’t move to be close to our kids, but they’re busy,” he said. “I get to see friends two or three times a week. They wouldn’t have time for that.”
As more and more people planted their roots in Havasu, the town swelled.
And it hasn’t slowed. Havasu’s population continues to climb, and new developments are adding to the cityscape. Notable expansions include the creation of the Havasu Riviera State Park to the south, Havasu Foothills to the east, and The Shops at Lake Havasu to the north. The Island district has also seen rapid residential growth over recent years, filling in desert that used to sit vacant.
According to Lake Havasu City records, there are 5,029 active business licenses as of Sept. 1, 2021 — a huge change from the handful of shops, restaurants, offices, and entertainment that existed in 1971.
The road to Parker was still dirt, and State Route 95 through town wasn’t paved until 1976.
Fifty years ago, there was only one elementary school — now Smoketree Elementary — and Lake Havasu High School was only a year old. Now, Lake Havasu Unified School District houses six elementary schools and Thunderbolt Middle School in addition to LHHS. Other schools also work to educate Havasu’s youth, including Telesis Preparatory Academy, Calvary Christian Academy. Havasu Preparatory Academy, and Sequoia Online Learning Center.
Secondary education has also grown from the early days of Mohave Community College, with the addition of ASU Havasu on Swanson Avenue.
The continued expansion of education is the key to Havasu’s future growth, Parrott believes.
“People are no different than they were back then,” he said. “The first thing they think about when considering moving somewhere new is, ‘How are my kids going to get educated?’ To grow, we need to build up as many educational opportunities as possible.”
Many young families would thrive in a location like Havasu, especially with its low crime rate, Parrott noted, but they aren’t going to move here unless those opportunities are abundant.
Parrott has always been a big supporter of Havasu’s higher education.
“MCC has always been very responsive to the community’s needs, but an Associate’s and Bachelor’s degree are just not the same,” he said. “I think ASU growth has been a little disappointing, and that’s not to be critical – I just think everyone thought it would be a larger institution by now than it is today. But the people there now are well-organized, and I think we’ve got a good shot at it.”
He thinks the new addition of ASU’s nursing program can help bolster the campus.
“Having access to that higher education will be key.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.