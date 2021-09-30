In the town’s early days, Lake Havasu City once served as the home for Phoenix Suns’ annual preseason training camp. The Suns spent five consecutive training camps in Havasu from 1970-74 and held practices inside the old Lake Havasu High School gym. Suns officials utilized the school’s gym facilities to house players for a period of 10 days to two weeks.
LHHS was in its second year of existence when the Suns began to use the school’s facilities. The team went to Havasu following a one-year stay in both Phoenix and Flagstaff during the franchise’s two years in the NBA.
“Someone suggested Lake Havasu might be a good location,” Jerry Colangelo, who was the Suns general manager at the time, told the News-Herald in July 1975. “At that point, we were looking for isolation rather than exposure.”
One of the most notable moments for locals during the Suns’ stint in Havasu was the NBA franchise hosting an exhibition game against the Houston Rockets. According to News-Herald archives, the Suns hosted the Rockets at the LHHS old gym on Oct. 11, 1971 – a day after the dedication of the London Bridge.
“I’ll never forget the game, sitting at the end of the bench,” LHHS 1974 grad Mike Krom said. “I had Phoenix Suns shorts on, a Phoenix Suns t-shirt and did whatever (athletic trainer) Joe (Proski) needed me to do. I’ll get the players towels, get them water and get them Gatorade.”
Krom, who was a News-Herald sports contributor in the 70s, recalls the LHHS gym being packed. He said about “1/5 of the town” was at the game in a city that had a population of approximately 5,000 to 6,000 people at the time. Krom said the town recognized how prominent it was to host a professional sports team in Havasu – especially one that plays in a city three hours away.
“The place was like a sardine can,” Krom said about the gym’s capacity for the game. “It was absolutely packed to the gills.”
In a small crowded gym, the Suns defeated the Rockets 108-98 in the first and only professional basketball game played in Havasu.
According to SeatGeek, the current average cost of a ticket for a Suns game is $82. Compared to that price, the 1971 exhibition game in Havasu cost $7 for adults and $5for children.
At the time of the 1971 training camp, the Suns were entering their fourth season of existence while the Rockets relocated to Houston that same year. The Rockets previously played their first four seasons in San Diego. Both teams featured franchise legends, as NBA All-Stars and eventual Hall of Famers took the court at LHHS.
The 1971-72 Suns team featured Hall of Fame player Connie “The Hawk” Hawkins, 1972 NBA All-Star Paul Silas, and “The Original Sun” Dick Van Arsdale, who was the franchise’s first selection in the 1969 Expansion Draft. The Rockets were led by Hall of Famer Elvin Hayes and featured five-time NBA All-Star Rudy Romjanovich, who was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of as a coach in May.
In the Suns’ five years in Havasu, the team went through three head coaches in Cotton Fitzsimmons (1970-72), Butch Van Breda Kloff (1972), and John MacLeoad (1973-1987). Colangelo served as coach on an interim basis during the 1972-73 season.
During the Suns’ first two training camps in town, former LHHS baseball and basketball coach Dean Nielson, who was a coach at the time, remembers watching Fitzsimmons conduct practices inside the high school gym.
“He was really a personality,” Nielson said of Fitzsimmons. “He was just fun to watch. He wasn’t a taskmaster by any chance and he pushed the guys pretty hard, but it was just interesting to see how he coached. It was a different style of coaching at that time.”
The Suns stayed at The Nautical Beachfront Resort during their fall training camp and were bused to and from practice. For the first couple of years, the team’s transportation and hotel accommodations were provided by the McCulloch Properties, Inc. – owned by Havasu founder Robert P. McCulloch. The McCulloch Company was also responsible for flying the Suns into town.
The franchise’s five-year stay in Havasu ended when the team announced in July 1975 that their fall training camp was being moved to Prescott. According to News-Herald archives, “physiological reasons” were the determining factor in the move.
“We are trying to change the attitude and the image of the Suns,” Colangelo told the News-Herald in 1975. “We have had a losing product for three years.”
The Suns finished the 1971-72 campaign at 49-33, but failed to make the playoffs. At the time, the top four in the Western Conference qualified for the postseason. The Suns struggled during the next three seasons. The team went 38-44 in 1972-73, followed by a 30-52 record in 1973-74 and a 32-50 mark in 197-75.
Reasons that led to the team’s move was the high school’s increased student enrollment every year and rescheduling posed problems for both the Suns and LHHS. The proximity of Prescott from Phoenix was another factor in moving the training camp in Northern Arizona.
Despite the exhibition game drawing a packed house, it wasn’t enough for the Suns to keep their preseason camp in Havasu. They were “not well attended” and “there were no significant crowds,” according to Tom Ambrose, who was the Suns publicly director at the time.
“Prescott is an hour and one-half away,” Ambrose told the News-Herald in 1975. “The change will make it easier for the fans to attend the camp.”
