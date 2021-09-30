Editor’s note: This story was originally published in the Sept. 29, 1989, edition of the Today On the Colorado River Newspaper.
The partnership of C.V. Wood and Robert P. McCulloch Sr. probably is most famous for the purchase of London Bridge and building of Lake Havasu City, but it was a new-fangled golf cart that brought the two men together.
“We were building Disneyland and Bob came down there one day to see what was going on. I’d hurt my knee pretty bad and I was on crutches,” said Wood of the day he met McCulloch.
“The next day, someone came in sand said, “There’s a truck out here with a scooter for you.’ He’d just designed the first single-person, electric-powered golf cart and sent me one,” said Wood.
“I like it and, naturally, I called him and thanked him profusely and we wound up buddies,” he said.
Did he use the golf cart?
“Hell, yes. I could get all over the park with it,” said Wood.
At first, there were a bunch of “little deals” on which the two men collaborated. Then they merged their companies in 1961, Wood said.
The company Wood merged with McCulloch’s corporation was started before Wood ever thought of building Fantasyland or Frontierland.
“I started Marco Engineering Company in 1950 or 1951 before I started Disneyland, and later I started using it again,” he said.
Ten years before he created Marco Engineering, Wood tried to pass himself off as a riveter at Convair in 1941, where he was applying for temporary work.
He finally admitted to a degree in engineering from Oklahoma University, was hired anyway, and, by the age of 28, was chief engineer at Convair and then Southern California director of Stanford Research Institute.
Wood was still at Stanford when he was called in to settle an argument between the Disney brothers, Walt and Roy, about the site choice for their amusement park.
“Walt wanted to use nine acres across from the studio and Roy wanted it on 32 acres near Chatsworth,” Wood said.
“I thought they were both lousy ideas and told them they couldn’t do it on less than 160 acres. That’s when I found that piece of dirt in Anaheim,” he said.
“I ran it for a year and I wanted to go and build more,” he said.
Freedomland, was not quite such a success, according to an Esquire Magazine writer in 1969, “but William Zeckendorf Sr., who was a heavy loser, could still say, ‘Wood’s the most imaginative guy I ever saw — the smoothest promoter. He’s more imaginative than a Disney and a hundred times the salesman.’
“Zeckendorf added: ‘He’s a Pied Piper and a Music Man rolled into one. He could go into a church and convince them that Freedomland was going to get the kids off the streets and out of the pool halls,’” William Robbins wrote in his 1969 story about the purchase of the London Bridge.
Robbins, who flew to Lake Havasu City in 1968 with Wood and McCulloch to see the spot where London Bridge would span a channel that was yet to be dredged, said, “Wood seemed to be a real colorful Texas promoter kind of fella. I never met anybody who could be better described as a Texas promoter.
“He was energetic and very much an extrovert. I remember on the company plane taking off from L.A., even when we were taxiing to take off, his wife couldn’t get him to sit down.
“He was a very likeable fella and he seemed to like everybody. They (Wood and McCulloch) were interesting people and I’ll never forget the beauty of that lake,” Robbins said, some 20 years later.
Robbins quoted a mutual friend of Wood and McCulloch, who said, “Bob McCulloch should bless the day he saw C.V. Wood. Havasu is McCulloch’s baby, but Wood is the guy who spanked it and made it breathe.”
Last summer, Wood said his friend of so many years was “the greatest guy I ever met in my life.”
But, when McCulloch told his friend Wood, in the early 1960’s that he wanted to build a city here, Wood told him he was crazy.
“I thought he was battier than a loon the first time I saw the place,” Wood said last year.
“But we’d been partners in deals and I had a lot of engineers, planners and economists, so I said, ‘Bob, just because we’re good friends, I’ll turn my guys loose and prove how dumb you are,’” Wood said.
“A month later, I had to tell him, ‘Bob, I had the wrong guy on the dumb list,’” said Wood.
Once the decision was made to build a city near the 45-mile-long lake on about 25 square miles of desert where McCulloch had been testing outboard motors for a couple of years, Wood began working on a master plan for “Palm Springs in the desert.”
It took about six months to finish the basic plan for the city, Wood said.
“The details, where every street was, happened over the years. We just did one tract at a time,” he said.
Curving streets were planned to provide almost every home built on the almost perfect three-degree slope up from the lake a view of the water, he said.
The unique location of the city-to-be called for an equally unique marketing campaign.
An “airlift” of potential residents to the future site of Lake Havasu City, the brainchild of Holly Corporation’s executive vice president Lorne B. Pratt, began in January, 1964, with the arrival of 80 potential land customers.
Almost 15 years and 2,702 flights later, the free flights provided as part of the “See before you buy,” campaign were discontinued, due to the fuel crisis and rising gas prices, Wood said.
It was five years after the free flights began that Robbins, the Esquire Magazine writer, flew here in the McCulloch company plane with the partners in dream-building.
The purchase of London Bridge had recently been announced and Robbins was taken to see the future home of the nursery rhyme bridge.
“My impression of McCulloch was that he was a very imaginative sort of fellow. Quite daring. A risk-taker,” said Robbins.
“I was amazed that he could make a go of manufacturing out in the desert,” the magazine writer said.
“I asked him how he expected to succeed and he said that, in modern times, you could take whatever you wanted where ever you wanted. But it seemed a strange place to manufacture chain saws,” said Robbins.
“When I was there, it was mostly desert and lines drawn on a map with a few houses,” Robbins said.
But it wasn’t the first time McCulloch, who, in 1935, created the first McCulloch product, the 60-cubic-inch, 90-horsepower midget race car engine, tried something new.
Born May 9, 1911, he grew up in St. Louis and tinkered with all types of mechanical contrivances, got involved with outboard racing in Milwaukee and worked on outboard engines while studying engineering at Stanford, as well as racing cars and superchargers, selling the supercharger company for $1 million before he was 30.
After he established McCulloch Motors in Los Angeles in the mid-1940’s, near what later would be Los Angeles International Airport, his company became the largest producer of chain saws in the world and third largest manufacturer of outboard engines, and he was a multimillionaire.
Some of his inventions, like the Gyrocopter, a cone-person helicopter that turned out to be too heavy to get very far on the fuel it could carry, were not so successful, and some were invented a bit too soon, like the batteries and charging systems that McCulloch developed long before the advent of Dustbusters.
“If there ever was a problem with the things my father did, it was that he was so much ahead of his time,” said his son, Richard McCulloch.
Robert P. McCulloch Sr. died in 1977. He was 66 years old.
