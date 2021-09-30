My dad, Joe Coombs, was president of Trico Corp. Trico was the civil engineering firm hired by McCulloch Properties for the planning and development of Lake Havasu City including the London Bridge relocation plan. During those early years in Havasu, our family became quite close with Bob McCulloch Jr., his wife Debbie and their children.
In May 1968, my parents Joe and Dotty, were privileged to be invited to travel to London with Bob and Debbie McCulloch and CV Wood for a tour of London Bridge and attend a dinner celebration at Guildhall. I conclude with the following excerpt from my mother’s diary:
“Tonight was the most thrilling night we have ever spent in our lives. You must experience Guildhall to understand. The honor bestowed upon us. We were announced upon entering. There were some 900 guests and we were seated at one of the two tables that were served — the rest were served buffet-style. We sat at the table with the two Sheriffs (they are not sheriffs as we know them) more like governors — the Chief and Princess Higer of Nigeria (Bob said she needed Right-Guard), and Ivan Luckin a commoner.
The Lord Mayor and his Lady were at the table next to us. Would you believe we were quite the center of attention. I am sure much out of curiosity but we were treated like kings and queens.
You can’t believe the pageantry, the guards in red velvet with swords, men in their wigs and ruffles and decorations. The bagpipes, the food, the wine, this night was like an old English movie setting.
I must say we looked beautiful. The men in tails and white ties and Debbie and I in our formals. We sat up sipping brandy in a state of ecstasy and shock. Bob said he was most proud and it was the grandest thing he ever attended too. You will see the pictures I am sending. Now to bed—am sure that when I wake up I will think it was all a dream.”
— Dotty Coombs
