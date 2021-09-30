In the early 1960s, the City of London realized that they had a “sinking” problem.
The London Bridge, not the original but the one completed in 1831, was sinking at a rate of one inch every eight years. In 1924, the east side of the bridge was already three to four inches lower than the west side and the moderation of traffic on the bridge was only going to continue sinking.
With renovations deemed impractical, the London Bridge seemed like it was destined to end up in the junkyard. One London Councilmember had another vision for the bridge, though.
Ivan Luckin pitched his fellow council members a crazy idea. Why not sell the bridge to a buyer in America? A tough sell, no doubt, but undeterred Luckin crossed the pond to go on a tour to promote the sale.
“London Bridge is not just a bridge,” Luckin said in a New York press conference. “It is the heir to 2,000 years of history going back to the first century A.D., to the time of the Roman Londinium.”
On April 18, 1968, the purchase was announced in Lake Havasu City by Frederic V. Schumacher, executive director of Havasu and vice president of McCulloch Properties, the Lake Havasu City Herald reported.
He added that the bridge would be reconstructed with “dignity and respect” in an exact replica of John Rennie’s original design.
The next step was getting it here – piece by piece.
