The London Bridge caught the eye of Missouri industrialist Robert McCulloch, who had just recently purchased 1,000 acres of land near Lake Havasu in Arizona. Realizing that the bridge was the perfect tourist trap, McCulloch jumped at the opportunity and started negotiations.
“We poured an awful lot of scotch trying to loosen them up enough to give us some idea of how much they wanted,” McCulloch told the Chicago Tribune Magazine.
Finally learning that it would cost $1.2 million for the city to dismantle the bridge, McCulloch decided to double the amount and bid $2.4 million for the structure. To add a little flair, McCulloch bid another $60,000 — $1,000 for how old he would be when the bridge was completed in Havasu.
With a deal reached, the process of dismantling and packing 10,276 granite blocks began. Obviously, the 928-foot long and 49-foot wide bridge wasn’t dismantled in a day, so blocks were stored at the Surrey Commercial Docks in southeast London.
According to reporting by the BBC, Alan Saines numbered each piece as it was dismantled from the bridge in London.
““There was only me numbering them and there were hundreds,” he said, quoted in the BBC article. “If we did 20 a week, we were lucky.”
