In the tourism world, Lake Havasu City’s first hotel, The Nautical Beachfront Resort has the honor of being known as the first beachside resort in Arizona but its significance to Havasu goes deeper than just that title.
Built in 1964 by Lake Havasu City founder Robert McCulloch, The Nautical opened its doors with only 16 rooms but grew with the city to its current size of over 130 rooms today. The late local historian Butch Wood told the News-Herald in 2018 that The Nautical was “the go to place in those very early days for the city were everything happened.”
Along with being Havasu’s first resort, The Nautical also boosted other firsts for the city, including a golf course, a convenience store and the first apartments. McCulloch even lived at The Nautical while developing the rest of Havasu.
When McCulloch was flying families from all over the U.S to Lake Havasu City in the early days of the city as an effort to sell them on purchasing land, he would house them at The Nautical.
As more and more Nautical residents turned into permanent Havasu residents, McCulloch found other ways to use the resort to market his young city. The Nautical hosted outboard races and celebrity tennis matches that attracted such notable names as Elgin Baylor of the Los Angeles Lakers, tennis pro Bobby Riggs, Kirk Douglas and a fair share of Miss Americas.
Today, The Nautical Resort is best known as a spring break hotspot attracting hundreds and hundreds of college students. However, given how the 2020 covid-19 pandemic has changed many aspects of the world, The Nautical is looking to also become a destination for family vacation to Lake Havasu.
London Bridge Resort
While The Nautical Inn has the honor of being the first resort in Lake Havasu City, the London Bridge Resort has the rights to the claim of being the city’s first indoor resort, an appealing feature during the dog days of Havasu’s summer.
The London Bridge first opened its doors in 1983 and originally was named The Queens Bay hotel. The hotel’s front lobby was built around the golden replica of the Queen of England’s carriage that was gifted to Robert McCulloch.
Queen’s Bay had two hundred rooms but when Thomas Flatley took over ownership in 1986 he began the process of converting the hotel into a 122 all suite rooms resort. Flatley was also the one to change the name of the resort from The Queen’s Bay Hotel to The London Bridge Resort.
Current general manager of the resort and Havasu Mayor Cal Sheehy says that along with being the first fully indoor resort, London Bridge also offered exclusive services.
“It had restaurants, bars, golf, shopping , resort pools and those types of amenities were exclusive to London Bridge in the 1980s,” Sheehy said.
Sheehy says that the resort has run the gambit when it comes to hosting Havasu events.
“We have been involved in a variety (of events),” Sheehy said. “We used to have the Dixieland Jazz Festival here which was hosted by the resort for many many years. We are active with the Relics and Rods car club then all of the others; Desert Storm, Monster Storm, Spring Break event and then many local charity fundraisers have happened on the property.”
Looking to the future, Sheehy says that innovation is always on the minds of staff at the resort.
“London Bridge Resort is always open to innovating our industry,” Sheehy said. “A lot of the things we’ll start seeing will be technology related upgrades to different amenities or services that we offer. We started as a 200 room Queen’s Bay Hotel and now we are a 122 all suite resort that offers three swimming pools, a water slide.”
