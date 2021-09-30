Thousands of granite blocks that made up the dismantled London Bridge were stored at Surrey Commercial Docks in London while they awaited their journey across the globe.
The Surrey Docks have been operated in one form or another since 1696, catering to such historic vessels like the Mayflower.
For the first shipment to America, 855 tons of granite were loaded on the SS. Fossum, which was operated by Paal Wilson & Co, a shipping company known today as Wilson ASA. The Fossum made the 10,000 mile journey across the Atlantic Ocean, through the Panama Canal, then across the Pacific Ocean before finally arriving at the Port of Long Beach in California on July 4, 1968.
That 855 tons of granite still had 300 miles of land to cover before getting to its final destination. It required 39 truckloads, but the first shipment of granite blocks arrived in Havasu on July 11, 1968.
From departing London to arriving in Havasu, it took one month for the blocks to reach their destination. As more shipments arrived, the blocks were stored in a storage yard that was seven acres large, where the granite was organized to help with reconstruction.
The foundation stone was laid on Sept. 23, 1968 by the then-Lord Mayor of London, Sir Gilbert Inglefield. The stone is still there today, sitting by the three flag poles on the east end of the bridge.
It would take about three more years and $7 more dollars, but the London Bridge was finally in place at its new home in the desert on October 10, 1971.
