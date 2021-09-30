The designer and civil engineer behind the “New London Bridge” was a Scotsman. John Rennie the Elder was the brain behind more than 25 infrastructure projects that spanned from canals to harbors, including the bridge that was later sent to Lake Havasu City.
Rennie was born on June 7, 1761 — the same year that future American revolutionary villain King George III was crowned to the throne. Rennie grew up in East Lothian, Scotland, where at a young age he showed an interest in mechanics.
As a child Rennie spent a great deal of his time in the workshop of engineer Andrew Meikle, who invented the threshing machine, one of the key inventions from the British Agricultural Revolution.
Rennie received a basic education at Prestonkirk Parish Church, then attended a burgh (Scottish for “town”) school in Dunbar, and finally went to the University of Edinburgh in November 1780 where he studied for three years.
After his studies, Rennie travelled around England to increase his knowledge and worked as a millwright — a craftsman who installs, maintains and repairs machinery in factories and other workplaces.
Rennie demonstrated his ingenious engineering mind by using cast iron pinions in machines instead of the custom wooden trundles.
In 1791, Rennie opened his own engineering business on Holland Street in London, expanding into civil engineering. Many of his earliest projects were canals such as the Lancaster Canal, the Crinan Canal and the Rochdale Canal.
Rennie designed his first bridge in 1800. The Kelso Bridge, or Rennie’s Bridge, was a five-arch structure that connected England to Scotland. Rennie would go on to design more bridges, including the London Bridge.
By 1799 the London Bridge’s predecessor was deemed too small to support traffic and was in need of constant repair, so a competition was held to design the replacement for the London Bridge. Originally Rennie’s plans were not selected, but when the original choice turned out to be not plausible, Rennie’s designs were chosen.
Unfortunately, John Rennie would not live to see his version of the London Bridge complete. Rennie died on Oct. 4, 1821, and construction of the New London Bridge started in 1824. The bridge was in good hands, however, as both of Rennie’s sons, John Rennie the Younger and George Rennie, oversaw construction.
In his 40-plus years as an engineer, Rennie was known as a man of unbounded resourcefulness and originality. It was said that he was meticulous in his preparations for projects and estimates, and that he never committed to a project before he made himself fully acquainted with the project’s surrounding area.
Rennie’s work ethic was unstoppable to a determinate, as many believe it was his long work hours that contributed to his death at 60.
So next time you cross the London Bridge in Havasu, you can feel confident knowing that you’re walking across a bridge designed by an overworked Scotsman whose projects are known for standing the test of time.
