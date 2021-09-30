Without the vision of Lake Havasu City founder Robert P. McCulloch, the London Bridge would never have come here — but without average workers, the bridge would never have been built.
Of the hundreds of masons, carpenters and contractors responsible for the London Bridge’s construction, few remain in Havasu.
“I can’t believe I’m one of the last men standing,” said John Malkiewicz, 83. He and other bridge-builders once gathered in Havasu every year to celebrate the product of their labor.
“It felt wonderful,” Malkiewicz said. “We had the best time of our life in that year. A lot of people find it hard to believe, but a lot of us slept on the beach with plastic liners. They’d just throw their covers in the lake, pull them out of the water and cover up with them to deal with the heat. When the covers dried, they’d just do it again.”
According to Malkiewicz, the bridge’s construction brought a variety of trades through work camps as well as the construction site itself. With teachers, construction workers, stone masons, carpenters and other professionals, the bridge’s workforce was diverse.
“There was harmony with having that many people, because everybody was something else,” Malkiewicz said. “I’ve never seen a bunch of guys work together so well.”
According to Malkiewicz, workers were forced to improvise during almost every day of the construction, pooling ideas and skillsets to overcome obstacles. The area beneath the London Bridge would often flood during heavy rain, Malkiewicz remembered. To install lighting beneath the bridge when water was high, work crews improvised a hanging platform using weights, a wooden board and a forklift positioned at the edge of the bridge.
“Someone always came up with an idea,” Malkiewicz said.
When the London Bridge was completed construction in 1971, Malkiewicz looked out over a small desert town and saw possibility on the horizon.
“Other people were talking about where they wanted to go after it was done,” Malkiewicz said. “Some of them had plans to work on other projects. I said, ‘I want to buy some property here’. They said to me, ‘You’re kidding. This place is never gonna make it’.”
Another of the project’s workers, Val Striyle, died in 2017. Striyle was a foreman at the site of the London Bridge, where he led work crews in laying the stones. Striyle’s wife, LouAnn Striyle, still resides in Havasu.
“He was determined to help build the bridge,” LouAnn said. “There were only about 500 people living in Havasu when we moved here, but when the bridge was being built, it was amazing. We were in awe … we knew something big was going to happen, but we didn’t know how big.”
Val Striyle remains known in Havasu for being the worker to lay the last stone of the London Bridge’s construction in 1971.
“I’m proud,” LouAnn said. “I’m proud we have a part of the history in this. It’s not something everyone can do, and it’s an honor to say we were a part of this. And we’re proud that Robert McCulloch had the foresight to see this city grow.”
