1. Havasu residents feel pinch in their wallets
Inflation was felt all across the nation, including here in Lake Havasu City. Havasu Community Health Foundation’s food bank manager, Colleen Mattinson, witnessed firsthand customers needing food who didn’t normally frequent her facility. The summer months leading into fall saw a tremendous increase of food bank visitors, with numbers landing in the thousands for weekly distributions.
The additional strain placed on residents impacted their ability to freely purchase groceries and other services. Instead, Mattinson concluded that customers were often faced with the dilemma of choosing between fuel for their vehicles or buying food for their children.
Between the rising prices in gas and the 8.5% inflation rate back in August, Havasu residents have had to resort to changing their purchasing styles to conform to the changing economy.
2. Troy Stirling accepts new position as Lake Havasu City police chief
Taking over the role of police chief after Dan Doyle’s retirement from the Lake Havasu City Police Department is Troy Stirling. The 25-year veteran of the department was named in November as Doyle’s replacement after a thorough vetting process that spanned the country.
Since March 1997, Stirling has been an officer with LHCPD, rising through the department from a patrol officer to his now-previous rank of captain. As the new police chief in town, Stirling has made it known that he admires Doyle and the leadership he put forth for other officers.
Fulfilling the role in 2023 and beyond is an honor that Stirling says he will accomplish by standing on the strong foundation the department has created over the years.
3. Local residents try to deter scheduled drag show
From vocal protests to death threats, the nearly sold out AZ Pride Tour set for February next year has caused undying drama and public debates. The controversy surrounding the LGBT-themed event stemmed from residents that publicly deemed the show as unsafe for children to attend.
Although details for the event include mandatory adult supervision for children, some protesters took their outrage to media outlets. This ultimately led to accusations against Mayor Cal Sheehy, falsely naming him as a pedophile during a podcast of “The Stew Peters Show.”
Since then, Sheehy and Vice Mayor Jim Dolan said they have received an outpouring of hate mail, including death threats, which resulted in security detail from the Lake Havasu City Police Department.
4. Colorado River communities face looming drought issues
Changes to water allocations impacted several western states and communities, including Lake Havasu City, this summer. Over 20 years of dealing with a drought has brought on low water levels across the valley – from Lake Powell to Lake Mead.
In August, the Bureau of Reclamation reported their projections for Lake Mead, which showed water levels plunging down to 1,042 feet by January of next year. In response, several states, along with Arizona, were launched into second tier restrictions for the Drought Contingency Plan concerning the Colorado River.
With 162,000 acre feet of water allocated to river communities, city officials made note that the city’s use has been well under their allotted amount of 28,581.7 acre feet. Looking to the future, water conservation plans are in place to curb the city’s water usage including free water audits, implementing low water-use appliances and using treated wastewater for irrigation purposes.
5. Primary and General Elections yield results amid delays
Issues arose with shortages of poll workers and ballots during this year’s August primary election in Mohave County. Debates over pens and markers also sparked concern with some residents fixated on submitting ineligible ballots at polling locations. Despite having hundreds of unverifiable ballot signatures, Lake Havasu City’s election resulted in Mayor Cal Sheehy and incumbent councilmembers Michele Lin, Jeni Coke and Jim Dolan retaining their previous positions.
Democratic candidates stepped into their positions to level out their Republican counterparts for the General Election in November. Of those were incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, who won his re-election against Republican Blake Masters. Like Kelly, Democrat Katie Hobbs beat her Republican opponent, Kari Lake, in the race for state governor.
Shortly before Christmas Day, Lake found herself in Maricopa County Superior Court to prove that intentional misconduct during the General Election had cost her the vote for governor. Due to the court’s findings, Lake’s case was dismissed based on the unclear evidence that was presented in court.
6. Thousands of truckers land in Mohave County for ‘Peoples Convoy’
Voicing their opinions against vaccine and mask mandates for distribution industry workers were thousands of truckers involved in the “Peoples Convoy.” The truckers traveled from Barstow, California to Washington, D.C., passing through the junction by I-40 and State Route 95 in February.
Local residents lined the overpass to cheer and welcome the truckers as they made their way to Kingman for their trip’s first overnight stay. The U.S. capital destination was chosen as the final stop for the traveling protesters, who opposed the requirements being placed on distribution workers.
Lasting into the night, truckers and supporters continued to endorse their mission of refusing the mandates being imposed on them. The Kingman Police Department provided extra efforts for the increase of traffic expected to take place in their city.
7. One vote was deciding factor for school board incumbent
Beating her opponent with a total of 9,709 votes to 9,708, incumbent Lisa Roman will continue to serve on the Lake Havasu Unified School District Governing Board beginning on Jan.10. Roman’s opponent, Barbara Lumpkins, provided no comment to the News-Herald during the initial reveal of the school board winner.
Serving for her first term is Sharon Harvey, a Lake Havasu City resident who has been a class instructor for Mohave Community College. Harvey was also instrumental in creating a general education program for Havasu’s ASU campus and administering an after-school tutoring program for 4th through 12th grade students.
Roman and Harvey are expected to be sworn into their new terms during the group’s January meeting.
8. City in talks for second bridge on Island
The decades-long conversations held around the creation of a second bridge to the Island may have caught wind under a new study. In early December, the Lake Havasu City Council voted in favor of a $200,000 grant sponsored by the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The study will examine the costs to construct a second bridge and how viable such a project would be for the city. Despite the study’s acceptance, city officials are not quite ready to make the jump to another construction project so quickly.
Once the study is complete, city officials will have a better understanding of the preparations they will need to make when that day does come.
9. Vacation Rentals receive limitations after passing of ordinances
When the state legislature passed Senate Bill 1168, Lake Havasu City officials appreciated the small step made towards regulating short-term rentals. The bill was signed by Gov. Doug Ducey on July 6 and granted cities the tools needed to gain some control over short-term rentals.
Despite efforts made by the legislature, city officials found they needed more local control to regulate the 920 Airbnbs located in the city. During the city council meeting on Nov. 22, a new city ordinance proposed was approved to better serve the city’s vacation rental properties.
Under the new regulations, rentals are required to obtain a business license, notify residential neighbors of their property’s intended use and will allow a 12-month suspension of a property’s license given certain circumstances, amongst other stipulations.
10. Lake Havasu City Municipal Court construction contracts receive greenlight
In a 6-1 vote, the City Council gave their approval for construction to begin on the Lake Havasu City Municipal Court. The courthouse is the first of its kind for the city and is slated for completion in the beginning of 2024.
The contract with FCI Constructors is set at $6,174,049, with a maximum cost of $265 per square foot. The courthouse includes an agreed upon second floor that city officials approved back in July. This second story will provide an additional 3,640 square feet with a multipurpose room added on.
In hindsight, the leaders of Havasu have taken grand steps in furthering the expansion of the city. The municipal courthouse is just one step towards that goal, which Mayor Cal Sheehy says has been an objective since 10 years ago, to address the court’s growing needs.
