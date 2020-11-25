As the only licensed commissary in Mohave County, The KAWS owner Regan Ross-Robertson said a lot of people with ideas for a startups are referred to her. But before they can become a member and start cooking and collaborating they need to build that idea into a fully-fledged business.
So Ross-Robbertson said much her work with The KAWS’ deals with helping prospective members navigate the startup process of setting up their sales taxes, shepherding them through the process of obtaining a business license from Lake Havasu City, and whatever else their specific business needs to get off the ground.
Ross-Robertson said she is currently helping Grapes N Grains go through the process of obtaining a Series #7 liquor license that would allow it to sell beer and wine at events on The KAWS’ premises.
Ross-Robertson said one of the reasons she decided to open a shared kitchen in the building after Schlotzsky’s closed in 2018 is to help lower the barrier of entry in Havasu’s restaurant industry. She said restaurants typically have a particularly high barrier, which she experienced firsthand during her 15 years in the business.
“It has been rewarding,” Ross-Robertson said. “My biggest thing is, the restaurant business is so challenging. If I can take what I learned in those 15 years and watch new companies grow and help guide them along the way, then I will consider those 15 years a success. I learned a lot, and I want to share it with others.”
