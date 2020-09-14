Revenue source 2020 actual 2020 budget 2019 actual
State shares sales tax $5,696,977 $5,717,940 (-0.4%) $5,475,068 (+4.1%)
Other state shared revenue$10,762,855 $10,986,454 (-2.0%) $10,203,947 (+5.5%)
HURF $5,578,845 $5,460,306 (+2.2%) $5,429,041 (+2.8%)
Property taxes $4,881,402 $4,964,545 (-1.7%) $4,558,829 (+7.1%)
Franchise taxes $1,899,062 $1,898,000 (+0.1%) $1,920,789 (-1.1%)
Licenses and permits $2,609,749 $2,656,952 (-1.8%) $2,523,653 (+3.4%)
Water charges $9,940,749 $9,900,100 (+0.4%) $9,791,091 (+1.5%)
Wastewater charges $22,621,647 $22,600,000 (+0.1%) $22,717,147 (-0.4%)
