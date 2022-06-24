"By overturning Roe v. Wade and rejecting 50 years of precedent, the Supreme Court has put our fundamental right to make decisions about our own bodies in jeopardy. This harmful decision affects us all, but is particularly destructive to women of color, financially disadvantaged folks and their families.
"Extremist Republicans like my opponent Kari Lake now have the green light to BAN safe, legal abortions all across the country. We can't let that happen, and it's now more clear than ever that governors are the last line of defense in our fight for reproductive freedom.
"For these reasons and more, it is critical that we have a pro-choice Democrat leading Arizona, but not just any pro-choice Democrat; We need someone with the backbone to stand up and fight for our rights, who won’t run and hide from tough challenges, and who has the experience, temperament, and leadership to bring people together and actually enact the change we need.
"As governor of Arizona, I'll defend our fundamental freedoms and do everything in my power to ensure everyone in our state has access to safe, legal, and affordable reproductive health care."
