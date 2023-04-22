The event has two venues: Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, 3663 Bullhead Parkway and Bullhead Community Park, 1251 Highway 95.
Anderson Ford Auto Group Fieldhouse event schedule:
Wednesday, April 26
Inside the Fieldhouse
11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Ink Mayhem Tattoo Convention.
Outside the Fieldhouse
11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Food/retail vendors, beer garden, raffles and giveaways.
Outdoor live music
1 - 4:30 p.m. Whip Tail 3.
5:30 - 8 p.m. 1983 (Tribute to the year 1983).
Thursday, April 27
Inside the Fieldhouse
11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Ink Mayhem Tattoo Convention.
Outside the Fieldhouse
9 a.m. Pancake Breakfast BMX fundraiser.
10:30 a.m. Ride with the Mayor from Fieldhouse to Bullhead City Community Park.
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Food/Retail vendors, beer garden, raffles and giveaways.
Outdoor live music
1 - 4:30 p.m. Midnight Rebel.
5:30 - 8 p.m. Temple of Pilots (Stone Temple Pilots Tribute).
Friday, April 28
Inside the Fieldhouse
11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Ink Mayhem Tattoo Convention.
Live concert
Doors open 6:30 p.m. for Little Bihlman and Counts 77.
Outside the Fieldhouse
11 a.m. - 8 p.m., Food/retail vendors, beer garden, raffles and giveaways.
Outdoor live music
11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Giveaways and overhead music.
2 - 5 p.m. Undercover.
6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Shawn Maloy/SavageKat.
Saturday, April 29
Inside the Fieldhouse
11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Ink Mayhem Tattoo Convention.
Live concert
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for Crashing Wayward and Slaughter.
Outside the Fieldhouse
11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Food/retail vendors, beer garden, raffles and giveaways.
Outdoor live music
11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Giveaways and overhead music.
2 - 5 p.m. Aces & Eights.
6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Shawn Maloy/SavageKat.
Bullhead City Community Park event schedule:
Wednesday, April 26 through Saturday, April 29, from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Food/retail vendors, beer garden, raffles and giveaways and outdoor music.
Tri-State River Run event schedule
The event has two venues: Fort Mohave Treasure Mall, 1595 East Joy Lane, Fort Mohave, and Mohave Valley Raceway, 2750 East Laguna Road, Mohave Valley.
Fort Mohave Treasure Mall
Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29
9 a.m. - 9 p.m. Midway Biker & Community Party at Fort Mohave Treasure Mall.
Mohave Valley Raceway
Friday, April 28
10 a.m. Event venue opens at Mohave Valley Raceway, featuring food trucks, games and beer garden, along with movies at night. No entry fee. Putt for Pints, available at Los Lagos Golf Course, 6365 South Entrada Via Verdes, Fort Mohave.
Noon - 4 p.m., Mohave Valley Raceway, Run What You Brung, Pre-register by Tuesday, April 25 through rachel.mohavevalleyraceway@gmail.com. All pit passes, $25 per person. All riders need to be signed in by 11:45 a.m.
Saturday, April 29
10 a.m., Mohave Valley Raceway, 2750 East Laguna Road, Mohave Valley, vendors, food, music, and beer garden. No entry fee. Putt for Pints, available at Los Lagos Golf Course.
12 p.m. Pit gates open for Flat Track Racing.
5 p.m. Hot laps begin.
7:30 p.m. Flat Track Racing begins.
Sunday, April 30
10 a.m. Motorcycle rodeo and vendor appreciation party, vendors, food, music, and beer garden.
All information gathered from mayheminfo.com and event Facebook pages.
