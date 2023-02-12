BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave Community College hosted a workshop Wednesday to garner public opinion on the college’s facilities master plan — and shed light on what the student housing might look like in the future.
The facilities master plan will guide MCC’s vision and improvements to all four of its campuses for the next ten years. The planning process is currently in its “big idea” phase, where the planners look for what the staff, students and the public would like to see on the campuses.
“We’re halfway through this plan, we have a long ways to go,” said Don Montgomery, MCC Director of Facility Management.
In March and April, the project will move into its phasing, implementation and drafting phase, leading to a final plan to be
presented to the college’s Board of Governors this June.
THE “BIG IDEAS”
Previously, the college held a couple of work sessions with the faculty of each campus, formulating needs, strengths and improvement concepts for the college. The results were presented by Montgomery to attendees both in-person at the Bullhead City campus and on Zoom at the Jan. 8 meeting.
Some suggestions made at previous meetings are near universal across all four campuses: improve or replace existing classrooms, improvement of food services and housing options.
Since the facilities master plan will guide the space used by the campuses, revamping or replacing various buildings have been proposed. The Kingman campus could also see an event center or academic hub.
“The Kingman campus has a lot of property connected to it and there’s plenty of room to grow,” Montgomery said.
One attendee pointed out the Neal Campus’ location on the outskirts of Kingman and suggested the planners instead look at ways to bring the campus, services or programs closer to the central city.
Seven Neal Campus buildings are identified as in “critical” condition — meaning they’ll likely be torn down or replaced rather than improved. The Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City campus had both two “critical” buildings and the North Mohave campus had one. Modular buildings in particular are under scrutiny.
“Our campuses are in various different ages. We have modular — actually, this building is a modular building, trailers brought them in and put them together. It doesn’t look like it. It looks like a nice building,” Montgomery said, referring to the 600 building on the Bullhead City campus. “But some of those (buildings) are from the 70s and 80s and have some issues.”
For remaining buildings, improving the existing infrastructure is a priority.
Student lounges or similar areas were brought up for several campuses, with Montgomery recognizing a need for students to have somewhere to go between classes.
MCC student Vanessa Martinez advocated strongly for taking advantage of MCC’s culinary program.
“We’re all victims of Uber Eats, DoorDash, everything ... sometimes the only food we have is orders,” Martinez said. “... I feel like we can use our resources now instead of spending more money.”
Meanwhile, one of the possibilities for the North Mohave campus was simply finding a new campus location. Expanding its program offerings made up most of the other suggestions for the campus.
Solar panels in parking areas on the Bullhead City campus and Kingman Neal campus could be a possibility — providing shaded parking and power to the school at the same time.
Better parking and pedestrian pathways were encouraged for the Lake Havasu City campus and the Bullhead City campuses — better wayfinding options were wanted as all. Montgomery confirmed the college’s planners were looking at both better signage and technological options for wayfinding.
STUDENT HOUSING
MCC President Stacy Klippenstein spoke briefly about the possibility of building student housing to the college, recognizing the desire for housing among current students.
According to a survey of 50 taken by the college in December, 90% of respondents believed apartment-style housing would benefit students and 64% would consider living on campus if it was an option.
An earlier survey of 62 Bullhead City campus students taken in October revealed 61% of respondents were interested in on-campus housing, with another 24% listed as “maybe interested.”
“Typically, what you’re going to have is known as an auxiliary enterprise. It’s a unit for the campus to generate its own revenue,” Klippenstein said.
Options include MCC building its own housing units or making agreements with third party developers to guarantee a portion of housing in a nearby development.
Either way, no taxpayer money would be used to establish housing. Klippenstein also said tuition would not be affected.
Such an agreement with a local developer has been discussed by the college in the past for the Bullhead City campus to accommodate the college’s budding sports program, in regards to a planned 142-unit apartment complex near the school.
Klippenstein confirmed if the college were to move forward with student housing, the college’s soccer recruits would be given top priority for housing but the college was not interested in providing housing exclusively for their athletes.
“If we go to build that facility based on the need of the upcoming time of student athletes starting in a year and a half, we would look at that as a priority ... But we would look at building up beds if we could because we know there are other student needs as well,” he said.
Concerns about the college housing becoming some sort of party house were also quashed by the president, who said a live-in monitor or similar position would be hired to ensure policies are kept. A student would likely be trained to maintain the college’s code as well.
Pricing would be based on the type, size and total cost of the student housing, annual expenses and any debt services related to the facility. Another consideration would be expected occupancy rates, which could vary from quarter to quarter.
Depending on the type of housing built — options presented were dorm-style, suite style, learning pods, apartment style or family housing — dining could be included as well.
It’s a fact students move or travel from one city to another to attend certain programs.
For example, five of the Bullhead City campus dental clinic’s 18 first year students travel from Kingman or Lake Havasu City daily, said Tracy Gift, director of dental programs at the Bullhead City campus. The cohort graduating in May includes 11 such students and previous years have also included a high mixture of traveling students.
Student housing, if available, could improve the ability of out-of-area students to attend such programs.
Responses from the public on the topic varied.
Michael Smith, the Mohave County Director of Community Services, said apartment vacancy rates in the county are “5% or less” and it would be difficult for students to find housing outside of an offering from the college.
He listed many benefits to student housing, such as increasing student access to specific programs or classes, encouraging students to remain in Mohave County after graduation, and providing infrastructure for more ambitious MCC expansions — such as a medical school.
Edigar Kajirwa, assistant to the Bullhead City Manager, presented Klippenstein with a resolution passed by the Bullhead City council supporting student housing options at MCC.
“The Mohave Community College campus in Bullhead City is ideally situated and has available land and ample infrastructure to add student housing,” Kajirwa said.
On the other end of the spectrum was Ted Martin, a resident of Fort Mohave, who said student housing was a “slippery slope” and felt the college should focus on fixing its existing issues instead.
In addition to regular student housing concerns, some other considerations were raised for the college to consider.
Michael Evans, a homeless student working towards two degrees, appreciated the college’s interest in the topic and wanted to see more focused efforts or programs to help homeless students attending MCC.
“For any other student that’s possibly homeless and possibly cannot afford it, (MCC) could do something like students working from campus to earn their way there,” Martinez suggested.
Meanwhile, Mohave Valley Elementary School Superintendent Cole Young recommended MCC also consider teacher housing, citing hiring difficulties for schools. He said local teachers could become MCC professors and encourage children to pursue higher education at the college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.