Year 0 bed 1 bed 2 bed 3 bed 4 bed

2022 $706 $812 $1,026 $1,444 $1,629

2021 $686 $770 $962 $1,377 $1,517

2020 $673 $746 $931 $1,343 $1,480

2019 $587 $650 $819 $1,181 $1,286

2018 $594 $659 $839 $1,205 $1,331

2017 $559 $637 $806 $1,155 $1,246

2016 $531 $623 $793 $1,137 $1,244

2015 $505 $624 $797 $1,081 $1,250

2014 $510 $630 $804 $1,090 $1,261

2013 $521 $643 $821 $1,113 $1,288

2012 $636 $699 $815 $1,127 $1,258

2011 $687 $734 $866 $1,223 $1,388

2010 $666 $711 $840 $1,186 $1,347

Data according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s annual 50th Percentile Rent Estimates

