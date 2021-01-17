Apache -- 1,101
Cochise -- 4,118
Coconino -- 6,220
Gila -- 2,630
Graham -- 1,238
Greenlee -- 334
La Paz -- 275
Maricopa -- 196,397
Mohave -- 6,176
Navajo -- 3,712
Pima -- 39,490
Pinal -- 17,602
Santa Cruz -- 958
Yavapai -- 12,268
Yuma -- 2,673
Outside of Arizona -- 3
Source: Arizona Department of Health Services
