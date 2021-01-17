Apache -- 1,101

Cochise -- 4,118

Coconino -- 6,220

Gila -- 2,630

Graham -- 1,238

Greenlee -- 334

La Paz -- 275

Maricopa -- 196,397

Mohave -- 6,176

Navajo -- 3,712

Pima -- 39,490

Pinal -- 17,602

Santa Cruz -- 958

Yavapai -- 12,268

Yuma -- 2,673

Outside of Arizona -- 3

Source: Arizona Department of Health Services

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.