In addition to drag queens at Saturday’s show, drag king performers like Charli Angel will also be at the resort showing off their craft.
Angel, who has a background in dance and musical theater, says he has been performing drag since August 2021 when a partner asked him to fill in at a college show.
Growing up, Angel says he didn’t have much exposure to the art of drag, but once he picked up the craft he found it really gelled with his performance background.
“It has been really nice to find drag as an outlet for a mix of those different elements,” Angel said. “It is a little bit of everything.”
Due to not being as popular as their drag queen counterparts, Angel calls drag king culture and fashion “uncharted territory.” Some of Angel’s influence on his style including androgynous stars like Queer Eye’s Billy Porter.
For Angel’s performance at Saturday’s show, the drag king says he is tailoring he performance in the style of classic big band leader, a la Frank Sinatra
“I am trying to bring that charming Charlie (persona),” Angel said. “A very classic style drag king who charms the crowd.”
In addition to their performance, Angel says he is also excited to see the routines of other performers in the show like Fernanda Vargas-West.
“I love her stage presence, I think she is just incredible,” Angel said.
