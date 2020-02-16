Several women contribute to the Prayer Shawl Ministry at Mount Olive Lutheran Church. While most of them are members of the church, others are not but support the cause with their time and talents.
New members are always welcome, said Kathy Sporre, a spokesperson for the group. The ministry meets in the Fireside Room at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 2170 Havasupai Blvd., at 10 a.m. on the first Tuesday of the month.
“These wonderful ladies pray as they are making the shawls. They hope that the recipient will feel God’s love and healing touch,” Sporre said.
Knowing how to stitch together a prayer shawl is a plus, but it’s not necessary.
“If someone wants to join but doesn’t know how to knit or crochet, that’s OK. We’ll teach them,” she said. “We like to get together for the fun of it – the fellowship and sharing patterns. Anyone is welcome.”
The members are: Lynda Anderson, Pam Anderson, Roberta Bayles, Jerry Bodnar, Evelyn Cramer, Marilyn Flick, Shelly Hales, Alice Hayes, Ann Holmstrom, Lois Jimison, Carol Marchell,
Jessica Mcafee, Darlene Mindler, Ruth Mock, Sara Mullen, Cathy Price, Dorothy Schneider, Kathy Sporre, Carol Tande, Cheryl Trasher, Jane Thrower, Gail Vanderplaats and Joanne Waltho.
For details, call Sporre at 928-855-1704.
