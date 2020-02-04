Michael Murray

Murray earned his associate’s degree from Mohave Community College and studied gifted education. His bachelor’s in elementary education and his master’s in educational leadership are from Northern Arizona University. He also earned a certification in school finance from the Arizona Association of School Business officials.
Since January 2017, Murray has been the director of business services for the Lake Havasu Unified School District. Previously, he worked 12 years for the district as principal at Starline Elementary (2012-2017) and a teacher at Oro Grande Elementary (2005-2012).
