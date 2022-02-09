A community once held under the influence of an allegedly corrupt religious sect will now seek to further distance itself from the shadow of its former leaders.
It has been almost two decades since Warren Jeffs took leadership over the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. And in the remote Northern Arizona area of Short Creek, Jeffs’ influence led to one of the darkest chapters in Mohave County’s history. According to area nonprofit organizations, Jeffs’ leadership created lasting trauma to a community of former supporters, whose impacts are still felt within Colorado City and its surrounding townships. Now the Mohave County Board of Supervisors will gauge how to address the needs of one of its most remote communities.
On Monday, the county’s governing board voted unanimously to fund half of a $65,000 Rapid Assessment Response Evaluation (RARE) community assessment for Short Creek, with help from nonprofit organizations including Cherish Families of Utah and Arizona, the Short Creek Health Clinic, Care 1st Arizona and the Mohave County Health Department. The study will be the first of its kind in the remote area of Mohave County, and will be used to determine the community’s socio-economic challenges; as well as the mental and physical health needs of its residents.
The Northern Arizona region of Short Creek comprises the communities of Colorado City, Centennial Park, Cane Beds. More than 300 miles north of Lake Havasu City, the area of Short Creek lies secluded from much of the rest of Arizona by mountain ranges, federal lands and the Grand Canyon itself. It may have been that seclusion that enhanced the church’s influence – but according to nonprofit officials, the county may only understand the damage caused by that influence through the eyes of those who lived under Jeffs’ leadership.
Dark days
The Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints was once the largest religious organization in the U.S. that advocated polygamy – a practice which remains illegal in all 50 states.
Shirlee Draper was raised in the community of Colorado City, and was placed in an arranged marriage under the church. Draper’s husband later married her younger sister, she told the St. George News in a 2021 interview, and welcomed her sister’s help in raising her four children. Although polygamist marriages are uncommon elsewhere in the country, Draper’s family was one of hundreds in the Short Creek area that found benefit in the practice. When Jeffs emerged as the denomination’s leader, however, a shadow settled over the community.
“Everyone knows this community has long been isolated from the main stream,” Draper said at Monday’s meeting. “That has led to some very poor outcomes; not the least of which was Jeffs’ rise to power and the destruction of so many social structures in the community, dimished educational levels, and he created a lot of poverty.”
Draper and her family chose to leave the church when Jeffs became leader of the organization in 2004. She spoke with Today’s News-Herald in an interview Tuesday morning.
“There’s a history of trauma in the community,” Draper said. “Some of the kids were taken from their families by Jeffs. Residents have mental health needs that need to be addressed, and there may be a higher amount of poverty in the area than in most other communities.”
As leader over the church, Jeffs controlled all land and homes occupied by Fundamentalist Church members under the “United Effort Plan” Trust. Jeffs also held the authority to excommunicate church members, and to reassign their wives, children and homes to other men. In January 2004, Jeffs exercised that authority by expelling Colorado City Mayor Dan Barlow, as well as 20 other men from the church and reassigning their wives and children to other residents.
According to Draper’s statements to the Cedar City News last year, Jeffs later closed local schools and restricted speech within the community. Although arranged marriages had always been common in the Short Creek community, Jeffs would later gain national notoriety when he allegedly arranged the marriages of underage girls to adult men, and allegedly facilitating sexual abuse – as well as engaging in the sexual abuse of children, himself.
Jeffs was indicted in Mohave County on charges of sexual contact with a minor, conspiracy to commit sexual contact with a minor and incest. He was accused of similar charges in Utah, Nevada and Texas; and Jeffs was among the FBI’s most wanted fugitives until his arrest in a Nevada traffic stop in 2006.
He was ultimately found guilty on two counts of sexual assault of a child in Texas, and was sentenced to life imprisonment. At the time of his incarceration, Jeffs was husband to more than 80 wives.
A way forward
According to Draper, the control Jeffs and his church held over Colorado City and its neighboring townships has caused lasting damage. But for the past decade, the former front of the religious sect has sought to undo that damage and escape the stain of the church’s former leader on their community.
Draper is now the director of nonprofit organization Cherish Families of Arizona and Utah, which serves polygamist and former polygamist communities such as Short Creek. And the RARE Assessment planned for the community this year could lead to a better idea of how Mohave County can help the communities of Short Creek in their future efforts.
“We’re hoping to get down to what the citizens of this area prioritize as needs,” Draper said on Friday. “There are a lot of healthcare needs in Colorado City – There was no healthcare in the area for about 10 years.”
Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley supported the collaborative effort at Monday’s meeting.
“This is an asset-based approach, focusing on the strengths of the community,” Burley said. “The (RARE assessment) values different views, cultures, different traits, and it takes a more positive approach to some of the issues the community faces, as well as how they as a community want to move forward to solve those issues – be they socio-economic, mental health, physical health or any other issues they’re looking at.”
According to Burley, the county’s health department will benefit from new data about the community, and will have a role in working with community members to create strategies in addressing the needs of Short Creek residents.
“The idea is that this is a community-driven, community-based approach,” Burley said. “It won’t be our staff or county staff who will be working on this. The community members themselves will come together and do the work. The action plan we create will be the community’s action plan, to identify how they want to handle the work that’s ahead of them.”
It will be the first needs assessment of its kind in Colorado City and its surrounding areas. Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter, who represents the community, has been instrumental in bringing the issue forward this year, Draper said. While the community may be willing to accept, however, efforts to aid the Short Creek area may not be new.
According to Draper, the isolationist religious sect may have eschewed previous offers.
“Gary Watson (Lingenfelter’s predecessor) was as helpful as he was allowed to be,” Draper said. “Previously the community was very closed … they didn’t want the government to come in and help. I believe Watson did everything he was allowed by the Short Creek community to do.”
The times are a-changin’
According to Draper’s organization, the Short Creek region is served by a single grocery store, and an estimated 40% of its residents lived in poverty as of last year. Per-capita income remained about 21% below the federal poverty level, according to Cherish Families. But Draper says the community has come far over the past decade.
“The change is almost unbelievable,” Draper said this week. “You practically have to see it to believe it … there’s a lot more diversity in the area, and you don’t see people wearing the same kind of clothing when you drive into town. It looks like most other communities in America. It’s a different place, and it’s on the verge of a complete renaissance.”
The RARE assessment will be paid for through $32,500 in federal funding under the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act, awarded to the county last year, to be matched by Care1st Arizona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.